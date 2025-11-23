Leeds Rhinos star Harry Newman is set to leave the club at the end of next season and become a headline signing for new NRL franchise Perth Bears.

That’s according to a report from the Daily Telegraph that has revealed Newman has held talks with Mal Meninga and the Bears about a sensational switch Down Under for 2027.

The Bears are yet to confirm any official signings ahead of their first season in the NRL but a number of players have been linked with moves to the club. However, it now looks as though Newman will be one of the first to sign on the dotted line.

The 25-year-old has often been linked with moves away from AMT Headingley, but to date he has spent his entire career with Leeds. However, that now looks set to end in 12 months with a breakthrough move to the NRL.

Newman will, according to the reports, sign a long-term deal with Perth and become the latest Englishman to move from Super League to Australia in an attempt to become a worldwide star in rugby league.

Newman has enjoyed a fine year for Leeds under Brad Arthur in 2025, playing every minute of every game as Leeds returned to the Super League play-off picture. That led to a deserved call-up into the England squad for the Ashes too, with Newman featuring in the third and final Test against Australia in Leeds.

But his career is set to hit new heights from 2027 with a flagship move to Perth to become a key part of their inaugural NRL squad.

Perth are having to build a completely new squad from scratch ahead of entry into the competition in just over a year’s time. They have also been linked with a possible move to sign former Castleford Tigers hooker Judah Rimbu on a train and trial deal.

But Newman will sign a long-term deal with the club and finally make the move Down Under.