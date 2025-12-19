Leeds Rhinos have revealed their squad numbers for the 2026 season – while also confirming a brand-new leadership group that will be spearheaded by Ash Handley.

Handley will be the sole captain of the Rhinos going into next year after Brad Arthur opted to mix up his leadership plans. Previously, the club had gone with co-captains Cameron Smith and Handley but Smith has now dropped out of the leadership group altogether.

Should Handley not be available for Leeds at any point in 2026, veteran forward Kallum Watkins will step up as captain of the club. Watkins has also been promoted to squad number 11 for next year, too.

“I am delighted to make Ash our sole captain this season, I think that is right for where this squad is at present and gives us clear direction,” Arthur said.

“Ash did a great job last year and importantly he is typically on the field for the full eighty minutes, which is important with the added input of the captain in the modern game. He has matured into a natural leader. The positive thing with this group now is that we have leaders across the team and have one sole voice as captain will be important to channel us in the right direction.

“Kallum is an impressive individual who speaks through his actions on the field. He is experienced, both for club and country, and has previously captained at Leeds and Salford, so he will be a great support for Ash.”

Handley admitted: “It is always an honour and privilege to lead this great club. I have been here my entire career and that feeling of leading the team out, especially at AMT Headingley, is something that I will always treasure.

“We have senior, experienced players in our group now and it feels like we are building towards something very special. Whenever I speak to our fans, I know they share our excitement for the future and I am looking forward to a big season in 2026 for the Rhinos.”

As for the squad numbers, there are some significant changes. Smith drops down to number 17 and relinquishes the number 13, which will be taken by Keenan Palasia following a strong first season in England.

Tom Holroyd steps up to number 10, with Watkins, as mentioned, taking the 11 shirt vacated by James Bentley.

Jake Connor is Leeds’ new number seven after a stellar season in 2025 that saw him win the Man of Steel award. Brodie Croft remains as six, with Ethan O’Neill taking 16 after his arrival and Jarrod O’Connor moving to nine after establishing himself as Arthur’s first-choice hooker.

Arthur said: “The squad numbers are part of the game here in Super League and I know they mean different things to different players. I have had a one on one review with each player individually whilst we have been away and we have got total commitment to where we all want to go this season, regardless of the number on back of the shirt.”

Leeds squad numbers: 1. Lachie Miller, 2. Maika Sivo, 3. Harry Newman, 4. Ash Handley (C), 5. Ryan Hall, 6. Brodie Croft, 7. Jake Connor, 8. Mikolaj Oledzki, 9. Jarrod O’Connor, 10. Tom Holroyd, 11. Kallum Watkins (VC), 12. James McDonnell, 13. Keenan Palasia, 14. Chris Hankinson, 15. Cooper Jenkins, 16. Ethan O’Neill, 17. Cameron Smith, 18. Max Simpson, 19. Jeremiah Mata’utia, 20. Presley Cassell, 21. Alfie Edgell, 22. Riley Lumb, 23. Danny Levi, 24. Ned McCormack, 25. Ben Littlewood, 26. Tom Nicholson-Watton.