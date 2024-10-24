Australian rugby league pundits Joel Caine and Bryan Fletcher have tipped Leeds Rhinos target, and former Parramatta Eels star, Maika Sivo to be a success in Super League, and feel he could win Man of Steel if he moves to the UK.

Sivo is heavily linked with a switch to Headingley for the 2025 season, and further fuel has been added to the fire today with Parramatta confirming he will leave the club after six seasons.

“Win Man of Steel”

Speaking on The Run Home with Joel & Fletch, the pair touted the Fijian international to be a huge success in Super League, with Caine going as far as to say he ‘could score 50’ tries in a season!

“If Maika Sivo goes to the Rhinos, and if he’s fit and plays the whole season he could score 50,” said Caine.

He added: “Maika Sivo could break records over there for tries. What a signing he would be.”

Co-host, and former Kangaroos and New South Wales star Fletcher also added he could become a cult hero at Headingley.

“Imagine him just running over those poor little wingers over there! He’ll be a cult hero.”

Fletcher also pointed out the reason for his certainty that Sivo would succeed, pointing out Ryan Hall’s time in the NRL in comparison.

“Remember the reverse, let’s talk about Ryan Hall,” said Fletcher. “He scored about a million tries in Super League but came to the Roosters and didn’t score 1!”

Caine later interjected with his belief Sivo could be a contender for Man of Steel: “I’m going to say this, I don’t know if a winger has ever won it but he could win Man of Steel from the wing!”

If Sivo did make the switch to the Rhinos, he would be reunited with former boss Arthur, with the pair previously working together at the Eels until Arthur’s sacking earlier this year.

The winger made his full NRL debut in 2019, and has since registered a whopping 104 tries in 115 appearances for Parramatta. He also started on the wing in the 2022 Grand Final defeat to Penrith.

He has been heavily linked with a switch to Leeds for 2025, with Paul Momirovski also rumoured to be heading back to the NRL after just one season at Headingley.

