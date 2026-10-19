Leeds Rhinos sign released Hull FC prop in latest transfer deal

Leeds Rhinos have signed forward Hugo Salabio following his release from Hull FC, Love Rugby League understands.

The French international is understood to have agreed a deal to sign for the Rhinos on a one-year deal after his departure from the Black and Whites, adding another pack option to Brad Arthur’s squad fr the 2027 season.

Salabio, 26, has played for a number of Super League clubs during his career, including Toulouse Olympique, Catalans Dragons, Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers and. most recently, Hull FC.

2026 was his best season as he made 18 appearances for Hull, and made an impression during the second-half on the season, showing considerable improvement as he eventually became a starting middle.

However, with his contract up at the end of the season, player and club parted ways, leaving him on the lookout for a new opportunity.

That has come with Leeds, who have signed him on a 12-month deal to add further depth to their pack next year.

Salabio joins fellow prop recruit Wiremu Greig in signing a one-year contract with the Headingley club, deals that represent little risk for the club but an opportunity for both players to impress.

Leeds are thought to be considering Salabio as a squad option for next year to complement what they already have within their roster. Dylan Walker has been signed to replace Cameron Smith at loose forward while Morgan Gannon is returning to take the spot vacated by James McDonnell, who has joined Perth Bears.

In total, Salabio has made 35 Super League appearances during his career and represented France once, playing against Ukraine in World Cup Qualifiers in 2024.

Leeds finished second in Super League last season and bowed out of the play-offs in the semi-finals after a narrow loss to Warrington Wolves. Mikolaj Oledzki and Matt Lodge have both departed from the middle unit at the end of the campaign.

Leeds have also added Edenn Rogers-Smith and Nick Cotric from Catalans Dragons for next season.