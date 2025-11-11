Leeds Rhinos’ first signing for 2026 has come in the shape of towering forward Jeremiah Mata’utia, who joins from NRL outfit North Queensland Cowboys.

Standing at 6’5″, Mata’utia is a product of the Cowboys‘ youth system, and has racked up 29 Queensland Cup appearances in just over two seasons.

Representing Townsville Blackhawks and Mackay Cutters in the second-grade competition Down Under, he has scored two tries, and arrives at Headingley on the back of a 2025 campaign which saw him become a mainstay for the Cutters.

The 21-year-old has not registered an NRL appearance, so his Leeds debut will also mark his first-grade bow, but he did feature in pre-season for the Cowboys against the Dolphins back in January.

Leeds Rhinos snap up powerhouse from Down Under as contract length confirmed

Front-rower Mata’utia, who has also slotted into the back-row sporadically during his youth career, has inked a one-year deal with the Rhinos. As part of that deal, Leeds hold the option of a further 12-month extension.

He said: “I’m really pleased to be part of this club. I have had a warm welcome to England and I can’t wait to rip in and to bring the best of my ability for the club.

“It was a big decision for me at such a young age. I was still living with my parents so it was hard to say goodbye to them, but having my partner in Leeds with me has made the move that much more easier.

“I think the crowd gets around the boys a lot, and, they show a lot of support for the boys. When I spoke to (head coach) Brad Arthur about what had happened in 2025, he spoke about the progress the team had made and I really want to be a part of that.

“To have a coach like Brad to learn a lot from, with his experience in the NRL and Super League, was a big thing for me. I’m really keen to learn everything I can.

“I am looking forward to the experience of playing in front of really big noisy crowds. I want to bring aggression and impact whether I am starting or on the bench and do what the team needs from me.”

Formerly of Kirwan State High School, Mata’utia is a New Zealand native. Born in Otahuhu, his junior rugby league came for Otara Scorpions.

The Rhinos’ Sporting Director Ian Blease added: “We are really pleased to have Jeremiah here, especially with the boys returning for pre-season training later this week. He is a big guy and someone who will add a lot of power to our pack.

“He is still very young at just 21 but, I think as we saw with Cooper Jenkins last year, working with our coaching team we can give these opportunities to young players from our own academy and overseas and see them flourish in a Rhinos shirt.”

The prop’s Q Cup debut for the Blackhawks actually came against the Cutters in July 2023, prior to his move there the following year.

Leeds head coach Arthur said: “I would like to welcome Jeremiah to the Rhinos. It was nice to see him at Headingley today and he is keen to get started. He knows he has still got a lot of work to do, but I am looking to seeing how he develops over the next year.”