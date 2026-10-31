Leeds Rhinos have added yet another prop to their ranks after securing the signing of highly-rated teenager Stevie Watson from Barrow Raiders, Love Rugby League can exclusively reveal.

The Rhinos have moved to bring the 17-year-old to Headingley, with Watson regarded as one of the promising young forwards emerging from the Championship after breaking through with the Cumbrian club this year.

Who is Stevie Watson

Watson, 17, only signed his first professional contract with Barrow ahead of the 2026 season, having progressed through the club’s Furness Raiders Development Academy. He was given a first-team opportunity by the club and debuted in their Challenge Cup victory over Wigan St Judes.

A product of local community club Millom, he got further experience of men’s rugby playing for North Wales Crusaders towards the latter end of the season.

Described by sources as a tough, no-nonsense forward, he is now set to continue his development at Leeds. The move represents another significant step in his development but also yet another addition to the Rhinos pack, their fifth addition in a matter of weeks.

Leeds’ recruitment plan

The Rhinos have already signed Wiremu Greig, Hugo Salabio, Delaine Gittens and Josh Milnes, the latter arriving from local community side Siddal. Now, Watson is set to join the setup at Headingley too.

For Barrow, his departure is a blow but also a strong endorsement of the work being done in Cumbria, while for Watson, it’s a chance to go full-time and try and make it in Super League.

While Leeds have lost Mikolaj Oledzki and Matt Lodge from their pack, they certainly do have depth in the middles, even if they haven’t replaced them with players of the same reputation. Beyond the recruits, they also have a number of homegrown forwards ready to make the step up, most notably Presley Cassell and Ben Littlewood.