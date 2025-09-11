Leeds Rhinos’ hopes of a top-two finish ahead of the Super League play-offs spectacularly imploded in front of their own supporters on Thursday evening after succumbing to a shock defeat to Catalans Dragons.

Brad Arthur’s side produced perhaps their worst defeat of the season at AMT Headingley and were beaten 16-8 by the Dragons, a result few Leeds supporters could have any complaints with.

It means that the race for particular positions going into the play-offs has now completely turned on its head for almost every team inside the top six.

Leeds knew victory here coupled with a big win at Wigan next Friday would have seen them leapfrog the Warriors and claim second spot – and the all-important week off going into the play-offs. That is now a prospect that is categorically out of the question.

Barring some mathematical and rugby-related miracles, Leeds’ focus is now making sure they get a home game in week one of the play-offs: the first time they would have walked out at AMT Headingley for a play-off match since 2017. But they are even in a fight for that, now.

On the face of it, Leeds now aren’t even favourites for third spot: though that could twist again. The favourites now are arguably Leigh Leopards, who were the big winners on the night here despite not even kicking a ball in anger.

Should they defeat St Helens on Friday night, they will leapfrog Leeds into third and take complete control of the more favourable route through week one: with no disrespect intended to the side that will finish sixth.

But if St Helens win that game – goodness, do things get interesting. Leeds would remain third going into Round 27 but of course, the Rhinos have to travel to Wigan, who will have sewn up second if they defeat Castleford on Friday night.

That would then mean that wins for Leigh and St Helens – against Huddersfield and Castleford respectively – would leave Leeds having to defeat Wigan to avoid finishing fifth. That eventuality would mean their home season is then over, despite knowing victory against Catalans on Thursday would have locked in at least one home play-off game.

There will be plenty of twists and turns in the final eight days of the regular season. This outcome proved it. But right now, Leeds are slipping in the race for Old Trafford: and others look better placed to capitalise.