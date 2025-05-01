Leeds Rhinos have completed a surprise deal to sign Huddersfield Giants winger Elliot Wallis on a one-month loan.

Wallis has struggled for regular game-time at the Giants so far in 2025 despite their winless start to the new campaign.

But Leeds were on the hunt for cover in the outside backs amidst a growing number of injury problems.

Ryan Hall is expected to be missing for a number of weeks due to a foot injury sustained against Hull KR last Friday evening. Maika Sivo is also out for the remainder of 2025.

That, as it stands, leaves Riley Lumb as Leeds’ only frontline winger available – though the expectation will be that captain Ash Handley relocates to the wing this weekend when they face St Helens at Magic Weekend.

But Wallis will provide competition in a depleted backs department – and while opportunities are not guaranteed, he will get an opportunity to play for the club’s reserve side next week.

If he impresses, that could leave the door ajar for a shot in Super League dependent on the extent of Hall’s injury.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease confirmed: “We are pleased to bring Elliot in on loan to give us cover in the outside backs. He has trained with the squad this week and will likely play for our Reserves next week as he looks to impress the coaching staff.”

Wallis has also featured for Castleford Tigers and Hull KR earlier in his career. He will now be with Leeds for the next month as he awaits an opportunity to impress.