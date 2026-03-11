Leeds Rhinos set for triple injury boost as Brad Arthur makes surprise Jack Bird call

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur has suggested Mikolaj Oledzki, Brodie Croft and James McDonnell are close to making their returns from injury, and could even feature in the starting 17 this weekend in the Challenge Cup.

Prop forward Oledzki has not featured for the Rhinos since their previous Challenge Cup tie against Widnes Vikings after picking up a rib injury, while Croft and McDonnell missed last weekend’s win over Castleford Tigers through respective hamstring and back injuries, with the Ireland international a last-minute drop out from the side despite passing a fitness test on the day.

All three have been included in Arthur’s extended 21-man squad for their visit to West Yorkshire rivals Wakefield Trinity this weekend, with the boss making just one change to the group from the victory on Sunday.

Brodie Croft, Mikolaj Oledzki and James McDonnell primed for Leeds Rhinos return

Their inclusion in the wider match-day squad will undoubtedly suggest they are edging towards full fitness, and Arthur teased they could be set to come back into the mix this weekend at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

“There are a couple of guys who have a chance at getting back in, but we’ll have to wait closer to gameday,” Arthur said.

“James (McDonnell) is a good chance, Mik (Oledzki) and (Brodie) Crofty, so we’ll just have to see how they get through the day and how they pull up; but they’re close and keen to play.”

Of Oledzki, who has spent over a month on the sidelines, Arthur detailed if he was to return, it would be for a shorter spell off the bench.

“It’ll be good for Mik himself. He worked really hard in pre-season and played in all the friendlies to then get busted in the first Challenge Cup game. He’s missed the first four or five weeks and missed the chance to play in Vegas, so it’ll be good for him to get back out on the field.

“If he does play, it’ll be a shortened stint off the bench; but he’s keen to get back out there.”

Of McDonnell and Croft, Arthur added: “We just need to make sure they get through training and recover well. We’ll know more about how they pull up tomorrow.”

However, Leeds fans will still have to wait to see new recruit Jack Bird make his club debut, with Arthur detailing he won’t take to the field despite also being named in the 21.

“Again, he’s getting close, but because of the limited training we’ve done, it’s hard to put him out there until we know he’s comfortable in our system,” Arthur said. “He just hasn’t done a lot with the team.

“Next week is probably a better intro into the team, having three full training days (before the match against Hull FC).”

Elsewhere, Ash Handley also looks set to feature this weekend despite coming off with a groin issue on Sunday.

