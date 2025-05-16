Leeds Rhinos have beaten off interest from rival Super League clubs to tie Tom Holroyd down to a new long-term deal with the club.

Holroyd has emerged as a key figure for Brad Arthur’s side over the past year, and the 24-year-old was courting interest from other sides ahead of his contract expiring later this year.

But the Rhinos have locked Holroyd in to a new long-term deal which will keep the prop at AMT Headingley Stadium until the end of the 2028 season at least.

“I’m really happy to be here and extend my future,” he said.

“Obviously, this is my boyhood club, and I’ve loved my time here—hopefully, I can continue to do so. I think I owed it to myself, the lads, and the club to take my time and get back playing regularly before deciding to extend.

“I think I’ve pulled a few performances together now, and I just need to keep the season on a roll.

“I think I’ve got a lot of development and growth in my game still to come. Hopefully, I can continue getting better each game and push on. We can see where this team is, what we’re capable of, and hopefully, we can get some wins to get into the top four by the end of the season.”

Holroyd also revealed that he is hoping to be part of a new successful dynasty at the Rhinos that can win major silverware.

He said: “I want to achieve success with the Rhinos and hopefully earn more international caps, becoming one of the leading forwards at this club. One of the main reasons I extended was because I really want to win something with this team.”

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease added: “Tom is an outstanding talent and a player who embodies the values of this club. His commitment to the Rhinos is fantastic news for everyone involved.

“He’s still developing, but his potential is enormous, and we believe he can become one of the top forwards in Super League. Securing his long-term future is a big statement for Leeds Rhinos as we continue to build a squad capable of challenging for trophies.”