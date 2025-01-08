Leeds Rhinos have seen off interest from rival Super League clubs to tie down the services of prop Mikolaj Oledzki.

Oledzki was one of the highest-profile off-contract players going into the new Super League season, with the forward’s deal due to expire at the end of the upcoming campaign.

But Leeds have completed a key piece of retention business before a ball has even been kicked in 2025, with Oledzki agreeing a new long-term, three-year deal.

Having made his debut in 2017 for the Rhinos, the new deal will take him through a decade’s worth of service at AMT Headingley Stadium.

The prop said: “I am delighted to get it all sorted. I was keen to have the deal done before the start of the season so I could focus on my rugby without any distraction.

“This is my club; I have grown up here and I want to be part of something special in the coming years with this group of players. I have really enjoyed working with Brad Arthur and the coaching team and I think my best years are still ahead of me as a front rower.

“I would like to thank the Rhinos directors especially Ian Blease for how the negotiations have been handled and my agent Craig Harrison. I am looking forward to next season and helping the Rhinos back to challenging for silverware once again.”

Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur said: “We are pleased to have secured Mikolaj’s long term future with the Rhinos. He is someone who understands the club and its history and he is one of our leaders. He has worked hard during pre-season so far and he knows that, as a senior player now, that he sets the standard for others.”

“As a club, we want to secure our best players on long term deals to build for the future and Mikolaj definitely falls into that category,” the club’s sporting director, Ian Blease, said. “He is one of our own having come through the Academy ranks to gain international selection and I am looking forward to seeing him get back to his best form in 2025.”

