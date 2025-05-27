Leeds Rhinos will celebrate the life of Rob Burrow this weekend as the first anniversary of his passing approaches: with plans revealed for their annual MND awareness day.

The Rhinos host Wakefield Trinity on Saturday afternoon, just two days out from it being a year since Burrow’s tragic passing on June 2, 2024.

Burrow has continued to inspire incredible fundraising efforts since his passing, and Leeds will once again do their bit this weekend with a range of events and initiatives taking place in the West Yorkshire derby against Trinity.

The Rhinos will wear a special one-off kit for the game, which will be adorned with 200 names: the 196 players Burrow starred alongside during his glittering playing career, along with his three children and wife Lindsey.

Last year’s shirt helped raise over £80,000 to support the drive to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND – and this year, all donations will go to the MND Association.

Almost 50 former team-mates of Burrow’s will be present at AMT Headingley on Saturday afternoon along with his parents, Geoff and Irene Burrow. His sisters, Claire and Joanne, will present the match ball to the referees.

A minute’s applause will then take place before kick-off to pay tribute to Burrow.

Perhaps fittingly, the coach in the opposition dugout will be Daryl Powell – who gave Burrow his Leeds Rhinos debut in 2001.

A bumper crowd is expected at AMT Headingley as thousands pay their respects to Burrow and also celebrate the incredible work he did throughout his life – and still today – to support those living with MND.

Leeds will then hope to pay a further tribute on the pitch with another encouraging display under Brad Arthur as they bid for a first Super League title since 2017, when they defeated Castleford Tigers.

READ NEXT: Super League’s 2027 Las Vegas line-up teased by club chief as momentum gathers