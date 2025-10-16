Leeds have released star forward James Bentley with immediate effect, with the Rhinos stating his sudden departure from Headingley is ‘due to a personal matter’.

Back-rower Bentley had been with Leeds since the start of the 2022 campaign, joining his hometown club from fellow Super League outfit St Helens and going on to make 81 appearances in their colours.

27 of those had come across all competitions in 2025, and it was only in April that the 27-year-old put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension with the Rhinos.

He had been set to remain at Headingley until the end of 2027, but just a few months on from inking that deal, he has been released.

Leeds Rhinos release star forward as shock exit confirmed in 82-word statement

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that Bentley – who was crowned a Super League champion with Saints back in 2020 having been a part of their Grand Final victory over Wigan Warriors – wouldn’t feature on the international stage for Ireland this autumn.

He had been included in an initial extended squad named by Wolfhounds head coach Ged Corcoran for their Test double-header against Wales, but was not included in the final squad.

And now, out of the blue, his departure from Headingley has been announced.

In a brief statement published on Thursday afternoon, the Rhinos wrote: “Leeds Rhinos have today released back row James Bentley from the remainder of his contract with immediate effect.

“Bentley joined the Rhinos in 2022 from St Helens and the 27-year-old had agreed an extension to his contract in April.

“However, due to a personal matter, both parties have agreed a release from the remainder of his contract to allow Bentley to look at other options for 2026 and beyond in his best interests.

“Leeds Rhinos as a club will continue to offer James support.”

It remains to be seen whether Bentley will move on to pastures new ahead of next season or take some time away from the game.