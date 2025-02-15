Leeds Rhinos recruits wax lyrical over new-look pack ahead of Super League opener

For a while now, Leeds Rhinos have been crying out for some seriously frightening forwards, and it appears those prayers have been answered in the form of Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins.

Both men arrived at Headingley from Australia this off-season, with Palasia joining from the Gold Coast Titans and Jenkins from Queensland Cup outfit North Devils.

Both have already managed to give Rhinos fans a flavour of what they will add to their pack with impressive showings against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day, and then Wigan Warriors in Ash Handley’s testimonial game.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Inside Leeds Rhinos’ ‘hellish’ pre-season as Brad Arthur pushes players to limit

‘There’s so much depth and competition within the forwards, so there are no guaranteed spots’

The arrival of Palasia and Jenkins brings a completely fresh look to the unit they began 2024 with, and speaking exclusively to Love Rugby League, the pair outlined their hopes of making an immediate impact on the rest of the squad.

“(The pack) will definitely be a strong point,” Jenkins said.

“There’s so much depth and competition within the forwards, so there are no guaranteed spots and everyone is fighting for their place in the team.

Cooper Jenkins in action for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day 2024

“Everyone is working hard to earn that round one spot, and it breeds a lot (of healthy standards).

“There’s a lot of competitiveness in the forwards and everyone is going at each other to get the best out of everyone. It’ll be good moving forward.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Former Leigh Leopards star Matt Moylan joins new club Down Under for 2025

‘I think we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with this season.

“What helps is there are no egos between anyone,” Palasia added.

“We’re able to gel together and share the load in both attack and defence. I think we’re going to be a force to be reckoned with this season.”

Leeds have been found wanting through the middle in the past couple of years, with an argument to be had over whether they were a tad undersized across the whole pack.

Jenkins feels both he and Palasia will add some much-needed beef to get them going.

“Coming in, we’ll just add a bit of size and leg speed for the pack,” he told LoveRugbyLeagye.

“Keenan’s a great player and has a lot more experience than me, and he’ll come in and fit in great.”

Keenan Palasia in action for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day 2024

“Then for me, it’s just about working my way in and trying to play every week and bring some explosiveness and size off the bench and hopefully do a good job for everyone.”

Palasia was just as keen to role up his sleeves and put in the hard graft, detailing he’s willing to carry out any role head coach Brad Arthur sees fit for him.

“Whatever my role is that Brad sets for me, that’s what I want to do,” Palasia said. “In that Boxing Day game (against Wakefield), it was just to be physical and dominate the game, and that’s what I tried to do and will continue to try to do all season.”

LRL RECOMMENDS:Leeds Rhinos coach makes Harry Newman admission after ‘immature’ transformation

‘I just want to prove a point to myself and make a name of myself over here.’

While Palasia comes to Headingley with a decent amount of first-grade experience having played 68 NRL games between Brisbane Broncos and the Titans, Jenkins comes to West Yorkshire with a point to prove at the top level.

“It’s definitely a step up for me,” he said.

“Coming here, there’s loads of competition and there’s no guaranteed spot for me, but the competition (Super League) is next level compared to the Queensland Cup, so I just want to prove a point to myself and make a name of myself over here.

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur

“It’s a step in the right direction for myself. I just want to keep fit and healthy and working hard. For me, just coming out here and trying to play Super League every week will benefit me so much.”

The duo have both been included in Brad Arthur’s 21-man squad for their Super League opener against Wakefield Trinity on Saturday afternoon at Headingley, a repeat of their maiden unofficial Leeds appearancse on Boxing day.

DON’T MISS: Kai Pearce-Paul future update as Jackson Hastings ‘frozen out’ at Newcastle Knights