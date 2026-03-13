Leeds Rhinos’ Challenge Cup campaign came to an abrupt halt with a disappointing defeat against West Yorkshire rivals Wakefield Trinity.

Former Rhino Jack Sinfield was the star of the show as Trinity progressed through to the quarter-finals at the expense of Leeds, who will now have to focus solely on their quest to win the Super League title.

Here are the Rhinos ratings from the DIY Kitchens Stadium..

Lachie Miller: 7

He was Leeds’ most dynamic attacking threat on the night but lacked the usual punch and spark we’re so used to seeing.

Maika Sivo: 7

Scored two tries to continue his fine start to life as a Leeds player, but wasn’t really in the game as much as he has been in recent weeks aside from that. Special mention to the finish for his second; superb stuff.

Ash Handley: 5

A quiet night for Leeds’ captain.

Harry Newman: 5

The work he did for his side on a tense and ultimately nerve-jangling evening was actually pretty good, with Newman racking up the metres. But that sin-binning was crucial and firmly decided that it would be Wakefield’s night.

Ryan Hall: 7

One of Leeds’ better players in yardage.

George Brown: 5

Wasn’t really the young half-back’s night, with miserable conditions making it tough for him to have a say.

Jake Connor: 6

The Man of Steel wasn’t quite on his usual best form.

Cooper Jenkins: 5

Not a good night for the prop, who managed just under half an hour on the night.

Danny Levi: 6

Did plenty of work across an 80-minute display.

Keenan Palasia: 5

Struggled to get into the game on crucial occasions.

Kallum Watkins: 6

You know it’s an off night for Leeds when Watkins, one of their most reliable performers, isn’t quite on the form he usually is.

James McDonnell: 5

A night to forget for the forward, in truth.

Cameron Smith: 7

Showed up well against his future employers, with a mountain of work defensively. One of Leeds’ better forwards and continued to nail down the 13 shirt.

Mikolaj Oledzki: 6

Did okay on his return to the side. Will likely move up and start next week.

Jarrod O’Connor: 6

Did over half the game and worked in tandem with Levi, but the Rhinos’ attack struggled to fire for most of the evening.

Tom Holroyd: 5

Not quite enough of an impact from the bench.

Chris Hankinson: 5

Wasn’t really on for long enough to make an impact.