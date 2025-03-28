Leeds Rhinos put in another impressive display but were narrowly beaten by Warrington Wolves in Super League’s 5000th game.

A late Jake Thewlis try secured victory for the Wire, seconds after Keenan Palasia was sin-binned for a high tackle on Lachlan Fitzgibbon.

Here are the Rhinos ratings – with a couple of impressive performers.

Lachie Miller: 8

A strong showing from the fullback. One slip for the Arron Lindop try but aside from that, he was a constant threat in attack.

Ryan Hall: 8

A very typical Ryan Hall performance.

Harry Newman: 7

A couple of moments defensively he wouldn’t look back on with too much pride, but Newman more than played his part in attack.

Ash Handley: 8

Brad Arthur said he had the potential to be one of the standout centres in Super League – and this was another showing that appears to back up that belief.

Riley Lumb: 7

Some defensive mishaps under the high ball which handed Warrington territory at crucial moments: but Lumb looks largely at home on Leeds’ left wing.

Brodie Croft: 7

Linked up really well with Jake Connor in the first half but left the field with a worrying hamstring problem.

Jake Connor: 9

Leeds’ outstanding performer on the night without question. Single-handedly created a couple of brilliant tries. Continues to impress.

Mikolaj Oledzki: 8

Big minutes and another big showing from the leader of Leeds’ pack.

Jarrod O’Connor: 7

Had to put in a big shift with Croft going off and Jack Sinfield going to half-back.

Cooper Jenkins: 7

Is growing into life as a Super League player.

James McDonnell: 8

Absolutely sensational. The try will get the headlines but defensively, McDonnell was brilliant.

James Bentley: 9

Even better than his second-row partner. All-action, plenty of intensity and a player who looks to be finding his very best form under Arthur.

Keenan Palasia: 8

The sin-binning that led to the game-winning try appeared harsh on first glance – and the second. Palasia was absolutely outstanding on the night for the Rhinos too, not least in his brilliant first stint.

Jack Sinfield: 7

Slotted in at half-back after Brodie Croft’s injury.

Sam Lisone: 7

Helped carry on the early momentum set by the likes of Cooper Jenkins and Keenan Palasia.

Tom Holroyd: 7

Some big efforts in the middle of the park.

Morgan Gannon: 7

Continues to flourish in a Rhinos shirt.