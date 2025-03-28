Leeds Rhinos ratings: Two 9s and plenty of 8s despite late Warrington defeat

Aaron Bower
Jake Connor

Jake Connor was outstanding for Leeds.

Leeds Rhinos put in another impressive display but were narrowly beaten by Warrington Wolves in Super League’s 5000th game.

A late Jake Thewlis try secured victory for the Wire, seconds after Keenan Palasia was sin-binned for a high tackle on Lachlan Fitzgibbon.

Here are the Rhinos ratings – with a couple of impressive performers.

Lachie Miller: 8

A strong showing from the fullback. One slip for the Arron Lindop try but aside from that, he was a constant threat in attack.

Ryan Hall: 8

A very typical Ryan Hall performance.

Harry Newman: 7

A couple of moments defensively he wouldn’t look back on with too much pride, but Newman more than played his part in attack.

Ash Handley: 8

Brad Arthur said he had the potential to be one of the standout centres in Super League – and this was another showing that appears to back up that belief.

Riley Lumb: 7

Some defensive mishaps under the high ball which handed Warrington territory at crucial moments: but Lumb looks largely at home on Leeds’ left wing.

Brodie Croft: 7

Linked up really well with Jake Connor in the first half but left the field with a worrying hamstring problem.

Jake Connor: 9

Leeds’ outstanding performer on the night without question. Single-handedly created a couple of brilliant tries. Continues to impress.

Mikolaj Oledzki: 8

Big minutes and another big showing from the leader of Leeds’ pack.

Jarrod O’Connor: 7

Had to put in a big shift with Croft going off and Jack Sinfield going to half-back.

Cooper Jenkins: 7

Is growing into life as a Super League player.

James McDonnell: 8

Absolutely sensational. The try will get the headlines but defensively, McDonnell was brilliant.

James Bentley: 9

Even better than his second-row partner. All-action, plenty of intensity and a player who looks to be finding his very best form under Arthur.

Keenan Palasia: 8

The sin-binning that led to the game-winning try appeared harsh on first glance – and the second. Palasia was absolutely outstanding on the night for the Rhinos too, not least in his brilliant first stint.

Jack Sinfield: 7

Slotted in at half-back after Brodie Croft’s injury.

Sam Lisone: 7

Helped carry on the early momentum set by the likes of Cooper Jenkins and Keenan Palasia.

Tom Holroyd: 7

Some big efforts in the middle of the park.

Morgan Gannon: 7

Continues to flourish in a Rhinos shirt.

Super League Jake Connor

Related Articles