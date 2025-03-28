Leeds Rhinos ratings: Two 9s and plenty of 8s despite late Warrington defeat
Leeds Rhinos put in another impressive display but were narrowly beaten by Warrington Wolves in Super League’s 5000th game.
A late Jake Thewlis try secured victory for the Wire, seconds after Keenan Palasia was sin-binned for a high tackle on Lachlan Fitzgibbon.
Here are the Rhinos ratings – with a couple of impressive performers.
Lachie Miller: 8
A strong showing from the fullback. One slip for the Arron Lindop try but aside from that, he was a constant threat in attack.
Ryan Hall: 8
A very typical Ryan Hall performance.
Harry Newman: 7
A couple of moments defensively he wouldn’t look back on with too much pride, but Newman more than played his part in attack.
Ash Handley: 8
Brad Arthur said he had the potential to be one of the standout centres in Super League – and this was another showing that appears to back up that belief.
Riley Lumb: 7
Some defensive mishaps under the high ball which handed Warrington territory at crucial moments: but Lumb looks largely at home on Leeds’ left wing.
Brodie Croft: 7
Linked up really well with Jake Connor in the first half but left the field with a worrying hamstring problem.
Jake Connor: 9
Leeds’ outstanding performer on the night without question. Single-handedly created a couple of brilliant tries. Continues to impress.
Mikolaj Oledzki: 8
Big minutes and another big showing from the leader of Leeds’ pack.
Jarrod O’Connor: 7
Had to put in a big shift with Croft going off and Jack Sinfield going to half-back.
Cooper Jenkins: 7
Is growing into life as a Super League player.
James McDonnell: 8
Absolutely sensational. The try will get the headlines but defensively, McDonnell was brilliant.
James Bentley: 9
Even better than his second-row partner. All-action, plenty of intensity and a player who looks to be finding his very best form under Arthur.
Keenan Palasia: 8
The sin-binning that led to the game-winning try appeared harsh on first glance – and the second. Palasia was absolutely outstanding on the night for the Rhinos too, not least in his brilliant first stint.
Jack Sinfield: 7
Slotted in at half-back after Brodie Croft’s injury.
Sam Lisone: 7
Helped carry on the early momentum set by the likes of Cooper Jenkins and Keenan Palasia.
Tom Holroyd: 7
Some big efforts in the middle of the park.
Morgan Gannon: 7
Continues to flourish in a Rhinos shirt.