Leeds Rhinos ratings: Shock Ashes hopeful sends England reminder in gritty win

Leeds Rhinos continued their winning run with a 26-0 win over Huddersfield Giants, but they were made to fight all the way for the two points.

In a throwback to the Rohan Smith era, Leeds were frantic and impatient in attack; however, their defence was again rock-solid as they held a gutsy Giants side at bay.

Here is how we scored Brad Arthur’s side from their round 25 victory.

Lachie Miller – 8

Always looked a threat ball-in-hand, as we’ve come to expect, but was consistently available to make things happen for his side. Stepped up nicely when Connor was taken off the pitch, too, which was pleasing to see. Produced a lovely bit of individual play to send Croft over late in the day, which sums up what he can do ball-in-hand. Slotted all three of his kicks off the tee, too.

Ryan Hall – 6

Typically industrious, as he trucked hard to get Leeds out of some sticky situations in backfield. He did well under the high-ball too, as the Giants looked to put the ball on him with almost every clearance kick, and managed to get his side into good field position as a result.

Harry Newman – 7

Got off to a great start with a nice try, and carried on from there. Posed plenty of questions in attack, dancing around the Giants defenders on multiple occasions to make a few classy breaks, and got stuck into the defensive efforts too. Another good performance from the England hopeful, who is hitting form at the right time.

Ned McCormack – 6

Made a couple of early errors, but was pleasing to see him recover quickly and still have some good effects on the game, notably made a try-saving tackle in the first-half on Aidan McGowan. Also made himself regularly available for work in attack.

Chris Hankinson – 6

Carried well when afforded the chance and got involved in the defensive efforts as well. Looks increasingley at home in a Rhinos jersey.

Brodie Croft – 7

His late score was just reward for a good night’s work from the Leeds number six. Distributed beautifully ball-in-hand to get his side charging through holes in the Giants line, and backed that up with a classy kicking game as well to send Newman over for the opener. Stepped up late in the day when Connor departed, too, which was pleasing to see.

Jake Connor – 6

While he gave his side a scare with his departure, he again gave a good account of himself during his stint on the pitch. Looked to get his side playing in the right areas, and again picked off the right passes to get their attack moving forward. Solid off the tee too, with two from three.

Mikolaj Oledzki – 7

Afforded more minutes as he continues to come back from a horrific facial injury, and did well with his chance too. Worked hard in a congested middle unit, and really looked to take the fight to the Giants on both sides of the ball. His late score will please him as well.

Andy Ackers – 6

Tidy display from the returning hooker, who did his job well. Distributed well from the ruck, and alongside Croft, Connor and Miller controlled the tempo to good effect. Got some big minutes under his belt, which will also be a good thing for him moving forward, given he’s been staved of minutes in recent times through injury.

Cooper Jenkins – 6

Worked tirelessly on both sides of the ball against a revved-up Giants pack. A very solid performance from the front-rower.

Morgan Gannon – 7

Grew into the game as it went on after a pretty quiet start, and capped things off with a nice try.

James McDonnell – 8

A really strong effort from the official Man of the Match, as he continues to build a run of form heading into the Ashes. His big linebreak in the first-half was the highlight of his night, but around that he did all the ugly stuff incredibly well to get his side back on the front-foot. Has the full backing of Arthur right now, and you can see why after a display like that.

Kallum Watkins – 7

Had some nice flashes of his usual brilliance, particularly with his offloading in the early exchanges, and worked hard through the middle to help his side get over the line.

Interchanges

Presley Cassell – 6

Continues to look comfortable at this level. Made his tackles when needed and got himself about ball-in-hand too.

James Bentley – 6

Made a good impact upon his arrival. Always looked willing to work hard and get his side playing on the front-foot.

Sam Lisone – 6

Added some proper punch to proceedings, yet again, as he charged like a raging bull into the Giants defence. Nearly nabbed a try for his efforts as well.

Jarrod O’Connor – 6

Not given a lot of minutes, but didn’t do much wrong while on the pitch.

