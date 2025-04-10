Leeds Rhinos ratings: Jake Connor among two 9s after Salford win as other stars struggle

Aaron Bower
James McDonnell

James McDonnell was among Leeds' stars on Thursday night.

Leeds Rhinos moved into the Super League play-off places on Thursday evening courtesy of a win against a decimated Salford Red Devils side.

Brad Arthur’s side were far from their best, but were too strong for a Salford team without a plethora of frontline talent.

With Jake Connor starring once again – and a mixed bag elsewhere – here are the Rhinos ratings from the Salford Community Stadium.

Lachie Miller: 7

Always looks a threat in broken play, did well to take his try late on.

Ryan Hall: 6

A quiet night for the veteran.

Harry Newman: 7

An error he’d been keen to forget for the double movement but some lovely touches in attack as Connor wreaked havoc.

Ash Handley: 6

Most of what Leeds did well went down their right, meaning the left was a little quieter. Not his best night.

Riley Lumb: 6

Barely had a sniff of anything to work with all night, so incredibly hard to judge.

Jake Connor: 9

As close to a perfect 10 as you could get – but we don’t give them out all that often!

Imperious, magnificent – the heartbeat of everything Leeds did well yet again. He is some player when given the freedom to perform, and he suits Brad Arthur’s tactics perfectly. On that note..

Matt Frawley: 6

It didn’t quite click for the Australian.

Mikolaj Oledzki: 7

Was sin-binned during the second half but led from the front well enough.

Jarrod O’Connor: 7

Continues to hold down the fort well at hooker in the absence of Andy Ackers.

Cooper Jenkins: 7

Arthur could be hyper-critical and ask for a little bit more from the new recruit – but he does a good job whenever called upon.

James Bentley: 6

Didn’t have the try-scoring headlines his back-row partner did and came off after half an hour.

James McDonnell: 9

Another player who is thriving with Connor around him causing mayhem. Beginning to look like a wonderful and integral player for the Rhinos under Arthur every single week.

And four tries – within a whisker of a fifth too!

Keenan Palasia: 8

A blot on his copy book with the early sin-binning but really high up on Leeds’ numbers yet again. Did nearly 40 minutes unbroken after coming back on and once again impressed.

Morgan Gannon: 7

A wonderful kick for Lachie Miller’s late try but a good contribution in the back row after replacing Bentley.

Jack Sinfield: 6

Wasn’t really on for long enough to make an impact.

Sam Lisone: 7

A big effort from the bench despite some silly moments: no forward made more metres than Lisone.

Tom Holroyd: 8

Leeds’ best middle. Big metres, big carries and stats outperforming many of the other forwards on the field with much less time to make an impact. A priority retention for the Rhinos.

