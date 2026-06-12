Leeds Rhinos ratings in Toulouse victory as Jake Connor scores 9 while quartet handed 8s

Leeds Rhinos made it three wins in a row with a strong 48-24 victory over Toulouse Olympique, which sees them return joint-top of the Super League table.

Brad Arthur’s side faced a nervy wait to secure the win, seeing a 30-0 lead reduced to 30-24 during the second-half, but they eventually halted the French outfit’s momentum to come away with the two points.

Here is how we scored the Rhinos in their win.

Fergus McCormack – 8

A really mature outing from the youngster, who continues to prove he belongs at this level. Scored a nice try, grabbed an assist and consistently looked to make positive things happen in attack.

Ryan Hall – 7

Trucked hard ball-in-hand and was always on hand to put in the hard yards for his side.

Ash Handley – 8

Felt like a real point of difference in attack, and got plenty of change out of the Toulouse defence as a result. Really seems to be relishing his role at centre.

Harry Newman – 8

Probably owes James McDonnell a beer for not giving him the easy walk in in the first-half, but that does not take away from a pretty strong came for the England international. Just made himself really busy ball-in-hand and grabbed a couple tries as a result.

Maika Sivo – 8

Exactly what we’ve come to expect from the powerhouse winger in a Leeds shirt, really. Packed a punch in the carry and got himself two scores for his troubles.

Brodie Croft – 7

When he turned it on, Leeds looked incredibly dangerous, and that was key to their two respective runs of scores. Continued his scoring form too with an early effort.

Jake Connor – 9

Another really classy outfit from the half-back, who injected some proper fizz into his side’s play across the game and seemed to have a hand in pretty much every try Leeds scored. Was automatic off the tee as well with eight kicks to his name.

Mikolaj Oledzki – 7

Added some proper punch in an industrious shift, and had the better of his positional battle as well.

Jarrod O’Connor – 6

Did exactly what was required of him tonight, in a workhorse effort.

Keenan Palasia – 7

Like his prop partner, just worked hard through the middle and got his side on the front-foot.

Chris Hankinson – 7

Didn’t put a foot wrong on either side of the ball, in a strong display. Scored a pivotal try late in the day and ended with a healthy tackle count as well.

James McDonnell – 7

Won’t be happy with Harry Newman for that effort in the first-half, but went pretty well all told. Stood up in defence when needed and added some nice strike when utilised ball-in-hand.

Kallum Watkins – 7

Added a layer of calmness to the side, which coincided with their two big scoring runs.

Interchanges

Cooper Jenkins – 6

Added some good impact off the bench, but didn’t set the pitch alight.

Danny Levi – 7

Fizzed around the fringes of the ruck and got Leeds playing with some good tempo.

Cameron Smith – 7

His link play with the rest of the spine helped restart Leeds’ scoring form, and got himself a try for his troubles.

Presley Cassell – 6

Looked to get his hands on the ball wherever possible, and carried on from where the starting unit left off.