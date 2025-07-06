Leeds Rhinos ratings after Hull KR win: Star ‘silences critics’ as ‘vital cog’ scores 9/10
Leeds Rhinos ripped up the form-book with a stunning victory at Super League leaders Hull KR to move back up to third on the Super League ladder.
Brad Arthur’s side were sensational and won a thrilling contest with the try of the season, started and finished by Lachie Miller.
Miller was one of the real stars of the show at Craven Park – here are the Rhinos ratings and as you’d expect, they are very high..
Lachie Miller: 9
Another blockbuster – dare we say scintillating – attacking performance from a player transformed under Arthur. Still has the odd error in him, and always will. But such a vital cog in this Rhinos attack. Nearly 200 metres over 20-plus carries. Incredible. He has silenced his critics.
Ryan Hall: 7
No try, but stacks of effort and you cannot fault his commitment.
Harry Newman: 8
He is another who is getting better and better under Arthur. His defensive work and efforts for the team are through the roof on a weekly basis.
Ash Handley: 8
An exceptional captain’s performance, particularly with carrying the ball from deep and taking the weight off Leeds’ pack.
Alfie Edgell: 7
Does not look out of place whatsoever on that left edge.
Brodie Croft: 8
An excellent performance and incredibly measured with boot to ball.
Jake Connor: 8
He’s an England international. Or is at least playing like one. His kicking game in particular was very, very good.
Mikolaj Oledzki: 8
Big metres and big carries from a player who is the leader of this pack.
Jarrod O’Connor: 9
Questions asked again about why Andy Ackers isn’t yet in the Leeds 17: this performance was why.
Cooper Jenkins: 8
In terms of ‘Moneyball’ signings he is right at the top of the list in 2025.
Kallum Watkins: 8
Outstanding. Every. Single. Week.
James McDonnell: 8
His 100th Leeds appearance and one to remember with another wonderful performance.
Keenan Palasia: 8
Another masterstroke piece of business from Ian Blease.
Sam Lisone: 8
If he is still playing for a contract for 2026 then his value is rocketing by the week. Blockbuster from the bench yet again.
Tom Holroyd: 7
Excellent again.
James Bentley: 8
Maturing really nicely under Arthur. There have been question marks under his temperament throughout his career but he looks a much more rounded player in that regard now.
Cameron Smith: 8
One of his best displays for quite some time. Thriving in that role from the bench and making an impact later in the game.