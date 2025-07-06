Leeds Rhinos ratings after Hull KR win: Star ‘silences critics’ as ‘vital cog’ scores 9/10

Aaron Bower
Leeds Rhinos

A Leeds Rhinos huddle following a try in 2025

Leeds Rhinos ripped up the form-book with a stunning victory at Super League leaders Hull KR to move back up to third on the Super League ladder.

Brad Arthur’s side were sensational and won a thrilling contest with the try of the season, started and finished by Lachie Miller.

Miller was one of the real stars of the show at Craven Park – here are the Rhinos ratings and as you’d expect, they are very high..

Lachie Miller: 9

Another blockbuster – dare we say scintillating – attacking performance from a player transformed under Arthur. Still has the odd error in him, and always will. But such a vital cog in this Rhinos attack. Nearly 200 metres over 20-plus carries. Incredible. He has silenced his critics.

Ryan Hall: 7

No try, but stacks of effort and you cannot fault his commitment.

Harry Newman: 8

He is another who is getting better and better under Arthur. His defensive work and efforts for the team are through the roof on a weekly basis.

Ash Handley: 8

An exceptional captain’s performance, particularly with carrying the ball from deep and taking the weight off Leeds’ pack.

Alfie Edgell: 7

Does not look out of place whatsoever on that left edge.

Brodie Croft: 8

An excellent performance and incredibly measured with boot to ball.

Jake Connor: 8

He’s an England international. Or is at least playing like one. His kicking game in particular was very, very good.

Mikolaj Oledzki: 8

Big metres and big carries from a player who is the leader of this pack.

Jarrod O’Connor: 9

Questions asked again about why Andy Ackers isn’t yet in the Leeds 17: this performance was why.

Cooper Jenkins: 8

In terms of ‘Moneyball’ signings he is right at the top of the list in 2025.

Kallum Watkins: 8

Outstanding. Every. Single. Week.

James McDonnell: 8

His 100th Leeds appearance and one to remember with another wonderful performance.

Keenan Palasia: 8

Another masterstroke piece of business from Ian Blease.

Sam Lisone: 8

If he is still playing for a contract for 2026 then his value is rocketing by the week. Blockbuster from the bench yet again.

Tom Holroyd: 7

Excellent again.

James Bentley: 8

Maturing really nicely under Arthur. There have been question marks under his temperament throughout his career but he looks a much more rounded player in that regard now.

Cameron Smith: 8

One of his best displays for quite some time. Thriving in that role from the bench and making an impact later in the game.

Rugby League News Jake Connor

Related Articles