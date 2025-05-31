Leeds Rhinos ratings: ‘exceptional’ veteran scores 9 as another produces incredible stats
Leeds Rhinos moved back up into Super League’s top three on Saturday afternoon with a hard-earned and thrilling victory over Wakefield Trinity.
Brad Arthur’s side cruised into a 22-6 half-time lead but ultimately had to hang on after a valiant fightback from Trinity.
That said, there were a number of exceptional performers again for the Rhinos. Here are the ratings..
Lachie Miller: 8
Withdrawn at half-time due to a calf issue but was exceptional in the first half when linking up with Jake Connor and Brodie Croft. Looks a different player this season.
Ryan Hall: 7
As always, plenty of strong yardage and hard work from deep to get Leeds onto the front foot.
Harry Newman: 8
A brilliant try for the opener and some strong carrying.
Ash Handley: 8
Another exceptional afternoon from the Rhinos captain.
Riley Lumb: 7
Took his try well, handled the pressure put upon him by the Trinity defence.
Brodie Croft: 7
Part of a brilliant effort in the first half alongside Miller and Connor: quieter after half-time as Leeds lost their shape with Miller’s absence.
Jake Connor: 8
Absolutely flawless in the first half. Looked the best player on the pitch at half-back and while more subdued at fullback and slightly stifled, still another brilliant effort from Connor.
Mikolaj Oledzki: 8
Led Leeds’ pack magnificently in both of his stints. Gave the Rhinos a lift at the right time in the final quarter when he came on and they were hanging on.
Jarrod O’Connor: 9
80 minutes of the very best at hooker. An eye-watering SIXTY-ONE tackles. Exceptional.
Keenan Palasia: 7
Continues to look the part in a Rhinos shirt.
James McDonnell: 7
Strong showing again in the back row.
James Bentley: 7
May well face a ban, or at least a charge, for his late sin-binning but plenty of defensive effort and energy on the edged.
Kallum Watkins: 9
The man of the match. What a signing he has been for Leeds. Filled in a plethora of positions across the afternoon and excelled in every single one of them.
Sam Lisone: 7
Has his worrying moments – not least that late knock-on that could have cost Leeds. But you cannot knock his impact and energy from the bench.
Cameron Smith: 7
Used to great effect from the bench by Arthur.
Cooper Jenkins: 7
Very much part of this Leeds 17 on a weekly basis.
Tom Holroyd: 7
Gave the Rhinos a big lift whenever he came on.