Leeds Rhinos continued their fine start to the new Super League season with a hard-earned but ultimately deserved victory against Castleford Tigers.

It’s now three wins from three for Brad Arthur’s side, who backed up their heroics in Las Vegas last weekend with a win that was, in the end, pretty straightforward.

Here are the ratings from Headingley – with some high marks for some real stars.

Lachie Miller: 9

He has evolved into a wonderful player. From one that so often made the wrong decision and played too hot – understandable given his Sevens background – to one who is now integral to everything the Rhinos do. Magnificent here again.

Maika Sivo: 8

What can you say? He is a bonafide Super League star. Three games, nine tries – a human highlight reel.

Ash Handley: 6

Withdrawn after just over half an hour and didn’t return.

Harry Newman:

Ryan Hall: 7

Incredible to think that Super League’s greatest winger now fades into the background given who’s on the opposite flank – but Hall never lets anyone down. Did everything asked of him here and more.

George Brown: 7

A wonderfully assured performance from the teenage half-back, who slotted in for Brodie Croft superbly and capped a fine display with his first Super League try.

Jake Connor: 8

With no Croft, the onus was on Connor to step up. These days, there’s not really much doubt about him doing that – with his kicking game in particular causing pandemonium all afternoon.

Cooper Jenkins: 6

Not his usual eye-catching self.

Danny Levi: 8

He has made a fine start to life in Super League. Established himself as the Rhinos’ starting nine and appears to be thriving under the new quicker rucks.. even if they weren’t that quick here.

Keenan Palasia: 7

Did what he always does really well.

Kallum Watkins: 9

Absolutely superb yet again. Does the quiet work every single week and is still one of the most skilful players in the competition.

Ethan O’Neill: 7

Slotted in to replace James McDonnell, who withdrew on the morning of the game, and showed up well in the starting line-up.

Cameron Smith: 8

He has been one of Leeds’ standouts so far this season. Has established himself as Arthur’s first-choice 13 once again with his brilliant performances and he delivered another here at loose forward. Leeds’ attack looks better with him in there.

Jarrod O’Connor: 8

He and Levi work so well in tandem. Made a big impact off the bench both defensively and to give Leeds an extra level to their attacking play.

Tom Holroyd: 7

Plenty of punch from the bench.

Chris Hankinson: 7

Adds real value to the Rhinos 17 every single week. Came on for Handley in the latter stages of the first half here and provided a sensational offload for Sivo’s hat-trick try.

Jeremiah Mata’utia: 6

Didn’t get too much time from the bench to make an impact.