Leeds Rhinos restored their two-point lead at the Super League summit with a deserved victory over local rivals Bradford Bulls on Sunday afternoon.

Brad Arthur’s side certainly weren’t at their best on what may prove to be a costly afternoon on the injury front – with two more men leaving the field with knocks here.

But they did more than enough to get the job done against a Bradford side who battled hard, but who still lack the quality to compete with Super League’s best in their maiden season back in the competition.

Here are the ratings from AMT Headingley..

Lachie Miller: 5

A rare off-day for one of the standout players in Super League. Played a little bit too loose on occasions here, made some errors and had an afternoon he’ll be keen to move on from quickly.

Maika Sivo: N/A

Harsh to offer too much of a rating in truth given how his afternoon ended prematurely with a suspected arm injury. Leeds face a nervous wait to discover just how serious it is.

Jack Bird: 6

He’s slowly getting back into the groove after a spell on the sidelines. Improved on last weekend’s performance against Castleford and will get better with a run of games.

Harry Newman: 7

Started at right centre, went to left wing and finished on the right wing. Did all three roles well – a lot more tricky than it sounds. Leeds will be grateful to have someone like Newman on afternoons like this.

Alfie Edgell: 6

Didn’t have too much to do but what he did, he did it really well.

Brodie Croft: 8

Leeds always looked a bit better here when Croft was buzzing around trying to up the tempo. Had a few more passes stuck in moves he was centrally involved in, the margin of victory could have been even higher.

Jake Connor: 9

The best player on the pitch: again. Leeds were in a real scrap at 18-12 before a simply remarkable 20-10 kick that transitioned Leeds from being camped on their own line to attacking Bradford’s. Within seconds of that, he’d provided the assist for Tom Holroyd to make it 24-12, too. Outstanding.

Mikolaj Oledzki: 7

Solid enough but Leeds’ better middle unit impact came from the bench. That’s not to say Oledzki was poor by any stretch – he had a couple of great shifts.

Jarrod O’Connor: 8

Slotted back in like he’d never been away. Took his try well but a constant nuisance around the ruck – his services to Connor and Croft is of the highest standard.

Cooper Jenkins: 8

His second stint was much better than his first. Returned with a renewed sense of vigour.

James McDonnell: 8

Leeds are going to really miss him in 2027. McDonnell has quietly been one of the Rhinos’ best players; he slotted in at centre here when Sivo went off and took his two tries well, and gave Leeds the usual punch in defence.

Ben Littlewood: 6

Did okay in the first half-hour before leaving the field with a hamstring injury.

Kallum Watkins: 8

Leeds go-to man in terms of reliability delivered again.

Tom Holroyd: 9

Leeds’ best middle. Really stood up and gave the Rhinos a huge lift when he came off the interchange bench. A great option for Arthur to have.

Tom Nicholson-Watton: 6

Didn’t come on until the final 15 minutes

Cameron Smith: 7

Such a great option to have coming off the bench.

Presley Cassell: 7

Had to go into the second row with the loss of Littlewood but looked really good.