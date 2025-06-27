Leeds Rhinos further underlined their Super League title credentials with another stunning victory, this time defeating third-placed Leigh Leopards in a thrilling contest.

There were 14 tries scored on the night, eight of them to the Rhinos as they climbed up to third and closed the gap to defending champions Wigan Warriors to just two points.

With a number of sensational performers yet again – and one getting the perfect 10! – here is how the Rhinos players rated.

Lachie Miller: 9

What a player he has transitioned into under Arthur. Consistently impressive week in, week out, devastating in broken play and a constant threat in attack.

Ryan Hall: 8

Some big defensive contributions and a couple of lovely touches for some of Leeds’ tries.

Harry Newman: 9

An epic display from the centre, one of his best for quite some time. The two tries get the headlines but in both defence and attack, this was a mature and eye-catching display from Newman.

Alfie Edgell: 7

In at short notice for Riley Lumb and showed that he has real value. Unlucky to have a first-half try ruled out.

Brodie Croft: 8

One of his very best displays in a long time, too. When he and Connor are both on form, Leeds are a joy to watch. Dangerous with ball in hand, effective with the boot. He looked like the player Leeds spent so much money to sign.

Jake Connor: 9

If there were an England squad tomorrow, it would be a travesty if Connor wasn’t in it after displays like this. Absolutely sensational.

Mikolaj Oledzki: 8

Continues to flourish as the leader of Leeds’ pack and is another who will surely be in the reckoning for international honours this autumn.

Jarrod O’Connor: 8

Another industrious and impressive 66 minutes from O’Connor at hooker. Hard to see how Andy Ackers gets back in at the moment.

Cooper Jenkins: 7

Not the busiest night compared to some of Leeds’ other forwards but did a really good job alongside Oledzki early on.

James McDonnell: 8

Does so much of the dirty work that few see – he must be a joy to play outside. A defensive machine yet again, the Rhinos’ top tackler.

Kallum Watkins: 10

Fast becoming Leeds’ player of the season. The best mid-season pick-up there has been in Super League for a long, long time. Put him anywhere, and he will do a job. Another who will be puncturing Wane’s attention, you would think.

Keenan Palasia: 8

Leeds’ overseas recruitment has been much better this year and Palasia sits right at the top of that list. A valuable cog in the Rhinos’ pack.

Jack Sinfield: 6

Wasn’t on for long enough to make an impact.

Cameron Smith: 8

Is really thriving in his new role off the bench as an impact player.

Sam Lisone: 7

Destructive and impactful as always.

Tom Holroyd: 7

Another who really looked the part.