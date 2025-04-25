Leeds Rhinos ratings after controversial Hull KR loss with five scoring 8

Leeds Rhinos produced a courageous and spirited display but were narrowly beaten by Super League leaders Hull KR on Friday night.

In a hugely controversial game which both sides were shown red cards, the Rhinos were largely equal to the Robins throughout before a stunning late Mikey Lewis try proved to be the difference.

Here are the Leeds ratings – with plenty of positive signs despite the wrong result.

Lachie Miller: 8

His best game for Leeds? It can’t have been far off. Got through a mountain of work in attack and looks to be improving every single week under Arthur.

Ryan Hall: 5

Not on for long enough to properly judge before that worrying ankle knock that prematurely ended his evening.

Harry Newman: 7

A couple of errors but also some really nice touches and moments from the England international.

Ash Handley: 7

At the centre of a huge talking point with that late red card. But before that, was pretty impressive throughout.

Riley Lumb: 7

Looks at home as a Super League winger in a Leeds shirt. A wonderful try courtesy of some fantastic interplay with Ash Handley.

Jake Connor: 8

The beating heart of Leeds’ attack yet again. The Rhinos are clearly in need of a permanent partner alongside him – it could be Brodie Croft. But one thing is for certain: Arthur is not removing Connor from the halves any time soon.

Jack Sinfield: 7

Not quite as effective as he would have wanted to be but generally kicked well and supported Connor.

Mikolaj Oledzki: 8

Back with a bang. A brilliant opening stint to help lay the platform for the Rhinos’ middles to perform.

Jarrod O’Connor: 7

80 non-stop minutes at hooker.

Cooper Jenkins: 7

Like Oledzki, a strong opening stint but not quite as effective when returning to proceedings.

Morgan Gannon: 7

Will be a real miss for Leeds in 2025 on this display and most of his performances this year.

James McDonnell: 7

Another who put in a lung-busting 80-minute showing for the Rhinos.

Keenan Palasia: 8

A huge 54-minute stint unbroken from kick-off from the forward, who continues to look like a marvellous signing for the Rhinos.

Tom Holroyd: 7

A firm part of the 17 every week.

James Bentley: 7

Plenty of effort and high energy from the bench.

Sam Lisone: 8

Was involved in a big moment with the Sauaso Sue red card – but was hugely impactful whenever he carried the ball.

Kallum Watkins: 7

Signed as a middle but rolled back the years at centre after Hall’s early departure due to injury. Didn’t look out of place there, either!