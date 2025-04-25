Leeds Rhinos ratings after controversial Hull KR loss with five scoring 8
Leeds Rhinos produced a courageous and spirited display but were narrowly beaten by Super League leaders Hull KR on Friday night.
In a hugely controversial game which both sides were shown red cards, the Rhinos were largely equal to the Robins throughout before a stunning late Mikey Lewis try proved to be the difference.
Here are the Leeds ratings – with plenty of positive signs despite the wrong result.
Lachie Miller: 8
His best game for Leeds? It can’t have been far off. Got through a mountain of work in attack and looks to be improving every single week under Arthur.
Ryan Hall: 5
Not on for long enough to properly judge before that worrying ankle knock that prematurely ended his evening.
Harry Newman: 7
A couple of errors but also some really nice touches and moments from the England international.
Ash Handley: 7
At the centre of a huge talking point with that late red card. But before that, was pretty impressive throughout.
Riley Lumb: 7
Looks at home as a Super League winger in a Leeds shirt. A wonderful try courtesy of some fantastic interplay with Ash Handley.
Jake Connor: 8
The beating heart of Leeds’ attack yet again. The Rhinos are clearly in need of a permanent partner alongside him – it could be Brodie Croft. But one thing is for certain: Arthur is not removing Connor from the halves any time soon.
Jack Sinfield: 7
Not quite as effective as he would have wanted to be but generally kicked well and supported Connor.
Mikolaj Oledzki: 8
Back with a bang. A brilliant opening stint to help lay the platform for the Rhinos’ middles to perform.
Jarrod O’Connor: 7
80 non-stop minutes at hooker.
Cooper Jenkins: 7
Like Oledzki, a strong opening stint but not quite as effective when returning to proceedings.
Morgan Gannon: 7
Will be a real miss for Leeds in 2025 on this display and most of his performances this year.
James McDonnell: 7
Another who put in a lung-busting 80-minute showing for the Rhinos.
Keenan Palasia: 8
A huge 54-minute stint unbroken from kick-off from the forward, who continues to look like a marvellous signing for the Rhinos.
Tom Holroyd: 7
A firm part of the 17 every week.
James Bentley: 7
Plenty of effort and high energy from the bench.
Sam Lisone: 8
Was involved in a big moment with the Sauaso Sue red card – but was hugely impactful whenever he carried the ball.
Kallum Watkins: 7
Signed as a middle but rolled back the years at centre after Hall’s early departure due to injury. Didn’t look out of place there, either!