Four Leeds Rhinos youngsters have made one-week loan moves to the Championship, including Tom Nicholson-Watton.

With 11 first-team appearances under his belt for Leeds having made his debut against Castleford Tigers back in September 2023, Nicholson-Watton is the most experienced of the quartet.

His overall career appearance tally stands at 23 having spent time on either loan or dual-registration with Keighley Cougars, York, Halifax Panthers and Hunslet.

Two of those 23 games have come for the Rhinos this term, and he has also already donned a shirt on loan for Hunslet in 2026.

This weekend, alongside team-mate Zak Lloyd, he will again represent the Parksiders as they host Barrow Raiders at the South Leeds Stadium.

Lloyd’s only other senior appearances to date also came for Hunslet earlier this season as they were beaten at Salford.

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Leeds Rhinos quartet land Championship loan deals as destinations confirmed

Elsewhere, Leeds young guns Joe Diskin and Jacob Stead will link up with Keighley for their trip to Newcastle Thunder.

Neither have registered a first-team appearance for Leeds yet, and Sunday’s Championship clash in the North East will see Stead make his senior bow in the game.

Diskin has already ticked that box having featured once off the bench as a loanee for London Broncos last year.

The news of this quartet’s loan moves follow on from those of trio Riley Lumb, Ned McCormack and Presley Cassell.

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that those three youngsters had made week-long loan moves to fellow Super League outfit Huddersfield Giants.

They will don a shirt for the Giants in their trip to Bradford Bulls on Friday night, with Luke Robinson’s squad having been decimated by injuries in the early stage of the Super League season.

Notably, all of Leeds’ loan exits come with the Rhinos having no reserves game this weekend: with Brad Arthur’s senior side travelling to Hull FC.