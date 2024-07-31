Leeds Rhinos ‘put out request’ to sign Canterbury Bulldogs forward

Could Leeds Rhinos be about to make a mid-season signing? According to reports in Australia, it appears possible – with news emerging that the Rhinos have made a play for Canterbury Bulldogs forward Liam Knight.

The Mole is reporting that the Rhinos have ‘put out a request’ to sign Knight for the remainder of this season, in a deal similar to John Bateman’s move to Warrington Wolves from Wests Tigers.

The deal is believed to be a short-term arrangement but with Knight out of contract later this season, it gives him the opportunity to potentially earn a long-term deal in England with the Rhinos.

The 29-year-old has struggled to feature for Canterbury in the NRL this season, having only played twice and not featured at all for the Bulldogs since Round Four.

But he is reportedly a target for Leeds, who are looking to do transfer business before Friday’s transfer deadline. And he could now potentially arrive according to reports Down Under to bolster their ranks for the remainder of this season.

However, there is an issue to consider which the report does not factor in: Leeds are currently full on their overseas quota for the remainder of 2024.

They have seven overseas players contracted and only one – David Fusitu’a – off-contract at the end of the forthcoming season. That would mean someone would have to depart AMT Headingley for any deal for Knight to be concluded this season.

Fusitu’a is currently out injured and is unlikely to feature this Saturday when the Rhinos take on Salford Red Devils.

But it remains to be seen whether Leeds can find a way to get Knight through the door in time for that game if the rumours Down Under are to be believed.

