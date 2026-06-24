Leeds Rhinos pursue NRL champion as next major signing

Leeds Rhinos have set their sights on Parramatta Eels player Dylan Walker.

Love Rugby League revealed last month that Walker was being actively shopped to Super League clubs regarding a move to the competition and it’s understood that the Rhinos have made a move to bring him to Headingley next year.

A player with plenty of utility value, Walker covers three different positions where the Rhinos are losing senior players at the end of the season. He can play centre, loose forward and in the halves, and it is that versatility that is thought to have made Walker a player of interest to the Rhinos.

Why Leeds Rhinos want Dylan Walker

Harry Newman, Brodie Croft and Cameron Smith will all leave at the end of the season, though Leeds do have internal replacements lined up for all three. Jack Bird will likely take Newman’s centre role, the Rhinos will pull the trigger on George Brown in the halves, while Presley Cassell is set for a more regular role in the first team next season.

But Walker will ensure there is strong competition for places still in all three of those positions, while crucially ensuring there is an experienced halfback option for Brown should the youngster be in need of a rest.

Walker, 31, is an Australian international and New South Wales Representative. He played four times for the Kangaroos in 2014 and played for the Blues during the 2016 State of Origin series.

In the NRL, he has made 266 appearances and was part of the South Sydney Rabbitohs side that won the Grand Final in 2014, lining up alongside George, Sam and Tom Burgess.

Dally M Centre of the year in 2017, Walker, left the Rabbitohs for Manly and spent seven seasons with the Eagles before a two-year stint with New Zealand Warriors.

He joined Parramatta last year and has been a regular. He played 20 times last season and has 14 appearances to his name this term, coming off the bench in most of those games, but also starting at loose forward.

Walker’s utility value

Despite being best known for his time at centre, he has more recently played at loose forward and off the bench in his career. He hasn’t started a game at centre since 2022. His career has seen him play 49 NRL games at halfback, though he hasn’t started in that role since 2023.

But it is looking increasingly likely that Walker will be a Leeds player next season, with the Rhinos identifying him as a player they want to get over the line as part of squad planning for the 2027 season.

They have so far made one signing in the shape of former back-rower Morgan Gannon, who will effectively replace the outgoing James McDonnell. A prop forward is a major area of focus in an attempt to replace Mikolaj Oledzki who, like McDonnell, is heading to new NRL club Perth Bears next season.

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