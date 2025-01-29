Leeds Rhinos’ possible backline options analysed following Maika Sivo injury

Leeds Rhinos have already been dealt an injury blow on the eve of the start of the season, with headline signing Maika Sivo ruled out of the 2025 campaign.

The Fijian international only arrived at Headingley this off-season and was expected to play a significant role in their squad this year, however, an ACL injury picked up in their pre-season win over Wigan Warriors now means he will play no part in the upcoming season.

“Our first thoughts are with Maika and we will all get round him and give him and his family our support,” head coach Brad Arthur said. “Our medical team will make sure he has the best possible treatment to come back from the injury as soon as possible.

“Maika is a strong character and I am sure he will throw himself into his recovery to get back to his best.”

But, that now leaves Leeds in a tricky position in their backs division; but what options are available to Arthur?

Well, Love Rugby League has looked through the Rhinos squad to assess how they could shape up in the new campaign.

Here and now

Option 1: Jake Connor, Riley Lumb, Ash Handley, Harry Newman, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley

The most likely option in the here and now, with Lachie Miller and Alfie Edgell also on the physio table, would be youngster Riley Lumb slotting straight onto the wing. This might seem odd, considering Ash Handley’s experience on the wing, but Arthur has been fairly open about his desire to see the England international in this position.

“Even before we signed Maika, it was always my plan to move Harry to the other side of the field and put Ash in the centres,” Arthur said last week. “There’s more to him than just being a finisher, I think he can be a finisher and a creator. He moves nice and smooth, he’s got a nice catch-pass and I just want to see him in more space, so that was behind the move.”

On top of this, Lumb excelled in his cameos last season, notably nabbing a brace on his debut against Hull FC, and this experience could be hugely beneficial moving forward.

Option 2: Jake Connor, Ash Handley, Harry Newman, Ned McCormack, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley

A bold call here, and it goes somewhat against the above statements, but Ned McCormack could be an option to come into the centre and push Handley back out to the wing. Youngster McCormack was another one who gave a good account of himself when given a chance to play, and certainly looks to be one to watch for the future.

This then also sees Handley return to the wing, where he has been so deadly for Leeds throughout his career.

Returning players give food for thought

Option 3: Lachie Miller, Ash Handley, Jake Connor, Harry Newman, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley

When fit, you’d imagine Lachie Miller comes straight into the starting side, but that could then see Jake Connor pushed into the centres and Handley onto the wing.

You can add the caveat of it being pre-season, but Connor already looks a better player than the one we saw at Huddersfield, and is already adding some nice fizz to the Leeds attack that they’ve lacked and would be pushing for a starting spot even with Sivo fit. Putting him on the same edge as Handley would also be deadly.

Option 4: Lachie Miller, Alfie Edgell, Ash Handley, Harry Newman, Ryan Hall, Brodie Croft, Matt Frawley

Another option, and one that would keep Handley at centre, would be to put Alfie Edgell back on the wing when he returns to full fitness. The youngster had an excellent breakthrough campaign last time out, and crucially improved as the weeks went by. Yes, he’s not a winger by trade, but did a good job there when called upon last year and there’s no reason he couldn’t do it again. This would push Connor out of the starting side though.

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 NRL club confirm interest in off-contract St Helens star

👉🏻 Why Salford Red Devils can delay player sales and avoid cap restrictions

👉🏻 The favourites and outsiders for Super League’s top try-scorer in 2025

👉🏻 Leigh Leopards star being pursued by NRL clubs and is ‘open’ to Australian return