Manly Sea Eagles forward Matt Lodge has been offered to Super League clubs for 2026: with Leeds Rhinos among the clubs considering a move to sign the prop, Love Rugby League has learned.

Lodge is off-contract at the Sea Eagles at the end of this season, and the 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Super League on multiple occasions before.

His name was repeatedly circulated to clubs last winter as he struggled to land a deal in the NRL, before Manly eventually handed him a new one-year deal in February with the new season approaching.

He began the year in their New South Wales Cup side but in recent weeks, has become a regular at NRL level, starting six of their last seven games.

But Lodge’s future at Manly beyond this year appears to be uncertain, and the Rhinos are pondering a move for the 30-year-old as they look to find a replacement for prop Sam Lisone, who is heading to Hull FC in 2026.

Sources at Leeds have indicated to Love Rugby League that no deal has been struck to sign Lodge, but he is a player that the club have held internal discussions about after his name was circulated in recent weeks.

The Rhinos are considering a number of options both overseas and at home to fill the Lisone void, and Lodge’s name has been mentioned.

Leeds’ off-season recruitment is expected to be minimal, with most of their first-team squad under contract and settled for 2026.

But with Lisone departing, the Rhinos are in the market for a forward to replace the impact prop.

Lodge is one name that has been put under consideration at AMT Headingley about a possible switch to England.

