Following Leeds Rhinos’ 42-6 win over Salford Red Devils at Headingley, here is how we scored Brad Arthur’s side from the round 19 clash.

Lachie Miller – 7

As we’ve come to expect with Miller, he posed a proper threat in broken field and made himself a proper thorn in Salford’s side. Came up with some crucial moments in the early stages of the second-half to fire Leeds onto a big win.

Ryan Hall – 6

Missed a golden chance to open the scoring early on, but still another industrious effort from the ever-classy back. Trucked super hard when utilised and got Leeds some good go-forward ball as a result. Came up with some lovely linebreaks as well when afforded space.

Harry Newman – 7

Always looked threatening when he got the ball, and seemed to carry with some proper venom. He also managed to wriggle out of tackles and make something out of nothing, which saw the rest of his team pour through. Grabbed a nice try for his efforts as well.

Ash Handley – 7

Blew hot and cold at the start, but when he calmed down, he was exceptional. Posed a serious threat in attack, but crucially looked to combine with those around him and grabbed a couple of assists as a result.

Alfie Edgell – 8

In keeping with recent performances, he dazzled ball-in-hand. His devastating feet just before contact allowed him to dance through tackles with ease, but it was his desire to consistently get his hands on the ball and make a difference that caught the eye the most. Grabbed a deserved hat-trick for his efforts as well.

Brodie Croft – 6

Things just seem to happen around him. When he injected himself into the play, either by upping the tempo or keeping his side patient, Leeds were really purring in attack. Not at his imperious best, but still decent.

Jake Connor – 8

Flew under the radar a bit at the start, compared to normal, but grew into the game and had some utterly delicious moments off the back of it. Pulled the strings around the park with his flat passes right at the line causing all sorts of bother, and he kicked well out of hand too, notably nailing a gorgeous 40:20. What else does he need to do to make the England squad for the Ashes?

Cooper Jenkins – 7

Settling into a real rhythm in the starting side, and continues to add some nice power to proceedings. Also powered over for his first try late in the day, which he deserves for his recent form.

Jarrod O’Connor – 6

Continued his rich vein of form tonight with a tidy outing. Distributed well out of the ruck, but backed that up with some strong carries when his side needed him.

Keenan Palasia – 6

Nailed the fundamentals of his role and kept the Salford middle unit pretty quiet as a result. Rolled his sleeves up and went looking for work.

James Bentley – 7

Cannot fault his efforts. He consistently made himself available for work around the park and did all the ugly stuff exceptionally well. Posted a full 80 too, which will please Arthur no end.

James McDonnell – 7

Yet again, added some proper strike off that edge, which in the end got Leeds playing on the front-foot. Also grabbed a tidy try for his efforts, rounding off a nice day’s work.

Kallum Watkins – 6

Not his best performance since his return to Headingley, but to be fair, that’s more of a reflection of his previous form than this outing. Looked to get himself into the play, and had some big interventions on both sides of the ball as a result.

Interchanges

Andy Ackers – 6

Did his role well, without setting the pitch alight. While the speed of the attack might have slowed down a touch, he still distributed nicely from the ruck.

Sam Lisone – 7

Carried like he was angry at the ground, and added some serious punch to this Rhinos pack as a result.

Cameron Smith – 6

Worked hard on both sides of the ball and acted as a calming influence to a side that needed it after a sloppy start.

Presley Cassell – 6

Got involved right from the minute he entered the field, and looked right at home at this level. A strong debut for the teenager.

