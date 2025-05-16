Following Leeds Rhinos’ 18-16 win over Hull FC, here is how we scored Brad Arthur’s players from a dramatic game at Headingley.

Lachie Miller – 8

Always posed a danger in broken field and played a huge part in Leeds’ attack in the latter stages. He’s really come on since Brad Arthur took the reins as head coach, and tonight was yet another example of that. Also did very well under the high ball, considering Aiden Sezer pelted him with spiral bombs.

Ryan Hall – 6

Consistently made himself available for work right across the pitch and more than fronted up when called upon. Also took his try superbly well with both the pressure of the game and the Hull FC defence bearing down on him.

Harry Newman – 5

Came up with a couple of errors, especially in the build-up to Sam Eseh’s try, but tried to get himself into the game after that.

Ash Handley – 8

Another really strong performance from co-captain Handley, who continues to look more comfortable in his new role. His break in the build-up to Hall’s late try was probably his best moment, but that was one of several huge efforts in attack. Could he be an option here for the Ashes?

Riley Lumb – 6

Grew into the game as it went on, which is pleasing to see from the youngster. Looked to link up with Miller and Croft on occasion too, which gave the attack a nice dynamic, and he took his try like a seasoned pro.

Jake Connor – 7

He flew under the radar a bit for most of the match, but stood up when it mattered most. He played a crucial role in the build-up to Hall’s late score, and gave Leeds’ attack a nice edge with his playmaking skills too. Seems to be gelling with Croft too, which can only be a good thing moving forward.

Brodie Croft – 8

Spellbinding performance from Croft, who looked back to his best tonight. In attack, it seemed everything good came from him, be it through a nice carry or a silky pass, and backed that up with a couple of strong defensive reads too. His try-saver late on played a big part in their win.

Mikolaj Oledzki – 6

Solid if uninspiring from the England international. Did his role well when utilised, but wasn’t afforded much gametime.

Jarrod O’Connor – 6

Again, just a steady night’s work from Jarrod O’Connor. Distributed well out of a messy ruck and got Leeds playing with tempo at the right times.

Keenan Palasia – 7

Another powerful shift from the new recruit, who always looked to add some punch to proceedings. He’s already proved to be an excellent signing, and tonight was another example of his impact on this Leeds pack.

James McDonnell – 7

His link with Croft on that edge really brings the best out of them both, and it yet again resulted in him powering over for a try. Got stuck into the battle up front to good effect as well.

Morgan Gannon – 7

Some really nice flashes from Gannon, who had a really understated impact on the game. He looks to be building a good run of form of late as well, which is pleasing to see considering his injury woes.

Kallum Watkins – 8

Delicious performance from the ever-classy Watkins, who was thoroughly involved in everything. His shift to 13 has not only brought out the best in him, but it’s also added a new dynamic to the Rhinos’ attack. His leadership skills also came to the fore in those closing moments. This sort of performance is exactly why Leeds brought him in.

Interchanges

Sam Lisone – 7

This is what Rhinos fans want to see from Sam Lisone. He was back to his barraging best ball-in-hand and got heavily involved in the defensive efforts too.

Tom Holroyd – 7

Like Lisone, Holroyd added some proper impact upon his arrival. His try was also the spark that brought Leeds back into life, both in the way he charged through the defence but also in terms of the scoreboard.

James Bentley – 6

Wasn’t afforded much gametime but did well with what he was given.

Cameron Smith – 5

Pleasing to see him back out on the pitch after a lengthy lay-off, and will be better for the minutes.

