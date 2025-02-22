Leeds Rhinos player ratings as ‘flawless’ new recruit stars alongside young stars

Leeds Rhinos recorded their first Super League victory of the season with an impressive triumph at Salford to spoil the Red Devils’ homecoming.

Brad Arthur’s side were magnificent despite suffering serious injury setbacks to the likes of Brodie Croft and Cameron Smith, with several players excelling.

Here are the Rhinos ratings..

Jake Connor: 9

A flawless performance which justified why Leeds Rhinos took what many considered to be a gamble in signing him.

With Brodie Croft and Matt Frawley off the field at different points, Connor took control of the game. He was absolutely sensational.

Ryan Hall: 8

His first Super League try of the season was a deserved reward for another hard-working display. Does so much of the dirty stuff for Leeds when they’re penned in.

Harry Newman: 7

On an afternoon of exceptional displays, Newman probably didn’t quite push up into that category: but he was still excellent.

Ash Handley: 9

An emphatic captain’s performance. Brad Arthur promised Handley would flourish at centre and become one of the best players in Super League in the role. The early signs are he was right.

Riley Lumb: 9

Another very impressive display, this time from a player who is fast solidifying himself as a constant in Leeds’ backline. His connection and link-up with Ash Handley is already magnificent.

Brodie Croft: 7

Looked to have some nice touches early on, especially linking up with Connor for some of Leeds’ early tries before being stretchered off.

Matt Frawley: 7

Left early on with a hand injury and came back on to fill the void left by Croft.

Cooper Jenkins: 7

A very impressive debut showing.

Andy Ackers: 7

Consistently excellent and played an important role with the likes of Croft going off.

Keenan Palasia: 8

A really strong showing from the new recruit.

James Bentley: 8

Still capable of the odd brain implosion but leads with real aggression. Stood up when others were struggling with injury and looks to be flourishing under Arthur.

James McDonnell: 7

Like Bentley, another who looks to be really finding his feet in this side under Arthur.

Cameron Smith: 7

Had looked strong up until the latter moments of the first half when he left the field with a worrying-looking injury.

Morgan Gannon: 8

Thrown in at the halves after both Croft and Frawley went off. Didn’t just not let anyone down, absolutely excelled in an unfamiliar role. What a joy it is to see such a talented player back on the field.

Jarrod O’Connor: 7

Made a welcome return to the side and added important balance and composure to the Rhinos after the loss of Croft.

Sam Lisone: 8

A huge impact from the bench from the big forward.

Tom Holroyd: 7

A real strong showing from the bench by the academy product. Leeds’ pack were on top all afternoon and after Jenkins and Palasia laid the early platform, their subs carried on that good work.

