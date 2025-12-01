Leeds Rhinos pack depth for 2026 analysed with Brad Arthur set to deploy new-look unit

Leeds Rhinos will have a new-look pack for 2026, following a busy off-season through the revolving Headingley door.

Brad Arthur’s side have seen the likes of Sam Lisone, Morgan Gannon, Andy Ackers and James Bentley head to pastures new ahead of the new campaign, but Jeremiah Mata’utia, Ethan O’Neill and Danny Levi have since joined the club in their place.

Around that, the Leeds boss will also have the likes of co-captain Cam Smith back fully fit this season after an injury-plagued year last time out.

But, with so many new faces and returning players, what will the Leeds Rhinos pack look like come February? Well, here’s our deep dive into the full depth chart.

Props: Mikolaj Oledzki, Keenan Palasia, Tom Holroyd, Cooper Jenkins, Presley Cassell, Jeremiah Mata’utia, Tom Nicholson-Watton

The bulk of Leeds’ front-row unit have been together for a good year now, but Jeremiah Mata’utia only adds some extra depth to the mix. Internationals Mikolaj Oledzki and Keenan Palasia will likely be the starting options again this season, but Tom Holroyd will be hot on their tails as he hopes to put his injury woes behind him this season, as will young gun Tom Nicholson-Watton. Cooper Jenkins and Presley Cassell both made an impact in their maiden first-grade seasons in 2025, and should only improve from that experience.

You would expect Arthur to again give them all plenty of minutes in the coming season, with the Leeds boss known for stacking his bench with three middles alongside the starting pair.

Hooker: Jarrod O’Connor, Danny Levi

Nine is likely to be Arthur’s biggest selection headache in 2026, with Jarrod O’Connor fresh off a strong season and Danny Levi’s arrival in West Yorkshire. Arthur has been pretty open about his desire for an 80-minute hooker, mainly to make the interchange in the middle unit easier to manage, but the quality of both could potentially force his hand and change tactic to adding a hooker onto the bench. O’Connor’s ability to cover 13 does also help in that respect.

While they currently have two main options, Arthur could look to utilise promising half-backs George Brown and Fergus McCormack at nine to give them some senior minutes.

Back-row: James McDonnell, Kallum Watkins, Ethan O’Neill, Ben Littlewood, Toby Warren, Jeremiah Mata’utia

Leeds’ back-row was a source of strength last season, but it’s current guise is slightly thinner and last year. James McDonnell will likely keep his starting spot this season, but with Bentley and Gannon both leaving the club, there is a free spot. Kallum Watkins was mainly used at loose forward for Leeds last year, but is a quality back-rower in his own right and featured their in Tests Two and Three of the Ashes earlier last month as well. Ethan O’Neill is also going to be very much in the discussion to start in that spot, given his performances for Leigh last season. Young guns Ben Littlewood and Toby Warren also have some decent Super League experience under their belts and could again be given further exposure at this level. New recruit Mata’utia has also featured in the back-row in his career and could be an option if needed.

Loose forward: Cam Smith, Kallum Watkins, Keenan Palasia, Jarrod O’Connor

This position will also likely cause Arthur some restless nights, but it mainly comes down to how he wants to use it rather than the actual personnel. If he wants to deploy a more ball-playing option, then Smith or Watkins will get the nod. If he wants to use his 13 as purely an extra middle, then Palasia will slot in as he did for much of last season. Either way, Arthur has some good options at his disposal here.

O’Connor is also an option for cover if needed.

