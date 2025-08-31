Leeds Rhinos offer update on starlet following sickening injury

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed centre Max Simpson has been cleared of any serious injury and has been released from hospital, after being stretchered off in their win over Hull FC yesterday.

The 21-year-old centre was named in Leeds’ starting 13 for their trip to the MKM Stadium in place of Ash Handley; however, he was later stretchered off the pitch in the 68th minute following a neck injury.

Simpson was also making his first senior appearance for the Rhinos since July 2022, following a string of injuries.

‘Released from hospital after precautionary checks’

In a statement, Leeds Rhinos said: “Leeds Rhinos youngster Max Simpson has been cleared of serious injury and released from hospital to return home after precautionary checks.

“The centre suffered a neck injury in the second half of the 34-0 win at Hull FC. He was playing his first senior game since July 2022 having overcome a number of injuries to be back to full fitness. As a pre-caution following soreness to his neck, the Rhinos medical team stretchered Simpson from the field and he was taken to hospital in Hull to be checked over. He was released a soon while after to return home to Leeds.

“We would like to thank the Hull FC medical staff who were on hand to offer assistance to the Rhinos own medical team and the ambulance and hospital staff who looked after Max. We would also like to thank the well wishers from both clubs who have been in touch who saw the incident either at the ground or on Sky Sports.”

This also follows head coach Brad Arthur’s initial update in the immediate aftermath of the game, detailing the club’s medical staff thought he would be ok.

“I’m not 100% sure, but they (the medical team) are pretty confident that it’s all precautionary at the moment, so fingers crossed.

“He’s just gone to get checked now, and he seems in good spirits, he’s just a bit tight.

“It was a pretty nasty collision, so we’d expect to take it real cautious with him. It’s unfortunate, but there’s every possibility that he’s fine and good to go (next week).

“The whole game looks after those neck injuries and takes care of it, so sometimes it can look worse than it actually is.”

