Leeds Rhinos’ next transfer priority is clear to see after St Helens defeat

It wasn’t to be for Leeds Rhinos on Friday night, but they were at least given another indicator on the retention front about where they need to be placing their focus.

Leeds, to be fair, have been very proactive and got a lot of their squad tied down. James McDonnell, Kallum Watkins, Tom Holroyd and Ryan Hall have all re-signed for 2026. James Bentley is set to follow in the coming weeks. That is credit to sporting director Ian Blease.

But there is no player in Leeds’ squad quite like Sam Lisone, in truth. Granted, he can have his off days – but so can everyone.

The Rhinos have a very well balanced pack under Brad Arthur. Middles who can play big minutes like Mikolaj Oledzki, Cameron Smith and now, it seems, Watkins.

Cooper Jenkins and Keenan Palasia have been good overseas imports – and we all know how ropey Leeds’ overseas recruitment has been in the recent past.

But Lisone underlined on Friday evening why he does a job nobody else really can in a blue and amber shirt. He was instrumental in giving the Rhinos a huge lift in the early stages of the second half at St Helens, even if it was to be in vain.

You don’t even need the data in front of you to see that Lisone is as perfect a definition for an impact interchange forward as you’re ever likely to see in Super League. His rampaging return of a St Helens dropout that floored George Delaney was hugely entertaining: albeit not for Delaney.

In this era of forwards being able to produce more minutes due to being fitter and better conditioned, there is still very much a place for a forward like Lisone. If you need further proof of that, look at the best side in the competition in the last two years, Wigan.

They have a carbon copy in Patrick Mago, who does as good – if not better – a job as Lisone does.

The forward was only on the pitch for 28 minutes on Friday evening. But his numbers are impressive. Six tackle busts in that time – only Lachie Miller and Riley Lumb made more for Leeds. 12 carries, the most of any prop forward or middle unit player.

An average gain of 7.27 metres every carry, too. Lisone clearly doesn’t have the engine to play an hour, or even 50 minutes. But in this squad, and in this modern version of Super League, he really doesn’t need to.

Every player is replaceable, of course, and if Leeds can’t strike a deal with Lisone, they will move on. But you would imagine the Rhinos would be keen to keep a player that is delivering his best rugby under Arthur without question and is still only 31.

It feels like a no-brainer at this point.