Leeds Rhinos NEED a rest as Grand Final hopes questioned after crushing Hull FC defeat

Hull FC ended their 2026 season on a high with a stunning 18-12 win over Leeds Rhinos, sending Brad Arthur’s side into the play-offs off yet another defeat.

Tries from Logan Moy, Lloyd Kemp and Lennon Clark were enough to get the job done for Andy Last’s side, but the hosts did cross the whitewash on two occasions through Chris Hankinson and Kallum Watkins. However, it was not enough to overturn their deficit.

Here are our key takeaways from the round 27 meeting.

Save the best for last?

Hull FC came into this game with absolutely nothing but pride to play for. Their season was over a long time ago, and York Knights’ victory over Bradford Bulls last night meant they also couldn’t finish bottom of the table.

Not that that bothered them heading to Headingley, though. Oh no. It was as if they were playing for a play-off spot tonight. There was a desperation about their defence which there simply hasn’t been in recent outings. The Jake Arthur ball-steal is the embodiment of that, but it was backed up with just sheer number of tackles on their own goal-line with Leeds looking to blow the bloody doors off. Not to sound like a FIFA commentator, but it was genuinely body-on-the-line stuff all night.

Then, when push came to shove ball-in-hand, they looked dangerous, they looked clinical, they looked sharp. Hull seemed to really go after Leeds’ right edge whenever they got the ball, playing with shape designed to get them just about disconnected enough to isolate individual defenders. That told eventually, with the visitors scoring with what felt like their first genuine chance of the night. Their second try through Kemp was essentially a freebie in the end, but it came after a period of concentrated possession and the pressure probably told. Their third was lovely as well.

The frustration that comes with a performance like this is the fact it’s come in the final game of a rotten season for the club. The pleasing thing is that it’s come at a time when they are looking for new standards ahead of 2027. This is exactly what incoming boss Steve McNamara will base his new-look FC on next year.

Soul sucked out of them

The tale of this game was the fact that Leeds just couldn’t score. It wasn’t that they didn’t create anything. They just couldn’t score.

It started in the first play, with the ball ricocheting off Chris Hankinson’s chest and beyond the try line, and there were episodes like this all night. Getting close to the line was not the problem; the likes of Keenan Palasia, Tom Holroyd and Cameron Smith were willing runners through the middle, while Ash Handley offered a genuine lick of threat in backfield, but it was what they did after getting into the red zone that was the problem. Passes hitting the floor with the line at their mercy, knock-ons just at the killer moment or just poor final tackle plays were rife, and it cost them points. In another week, Leeds put 30 on Hull FC tonight, without even breaking a sweat.

It was so uncharacteristically Leeds. After a season where their attack has been rampant, clinical and accurate, they were the complete opposite of that tonight. Were they poor? No, but they were sloppy. Sloppiness is a thing we’ve not associated with the Rhinos this season.

It just seemed like they’d had the soul sucked out of them. They are, of course, coming off the back of a mentally and physically draining run, but that defeat to Wigan seems to have really dented their confidence. Can they fix it in time for the semi-final and to get to the Grand Final?

The week off could be just the ticket and recharge they need, but they now head into it off the back of two straight defeats. If they play like that, against any of the possible semi-final opponents, that could easily extend to three and end the season on a real low.

Headingley hunting ground

For the majority of the 2026 season, Headingley has been a happy hunting ground for Leeds. Now, it’s becoming an unhappy environment. Leigh, Wigan and now Hull FC have all come to Headingley in successive games and done a proper job on them. At home.

That’s been unheard of all season.

Where exactly does that leave Leeds now ahead of the play-offs? The Rhinos have already booked a home tie in the play-offs, but the fear factor is no longer there. This run has shown that teams can now come to West Yorkshire and come away with the victory.

Again, it could just be the fact they need a rest. That’s already been talked about above, but it will not do them any good looking towards a home semi-final and a first home semi-final for a good while as well.

How do they go about fixing that?