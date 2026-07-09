Leeds Rhinos are set to offer Chris Hankinson a new deal to remain with the club in 2027 – with Ryan Hall set to become their only off-contract senior player left standing.

Hankinson has proven to be a fine addition for the Rhinos since joining from Salford Red Devils last year. Capable of filling in at a number of positions, he has excelled for Leeds in recent weeks – headlined by another eye-catching display at Magic Weekend.

He was off-contract at the end of this season but it now appears that it will be a matter of when, not if, a new deal is sorted to keep him at AMT Headingley as he enjoys a career renaissance.

Hankinson to stay at Leeds

“We’ve not lost anyone that we wanted to keep – and people might say we have because we’ve lost guys to the NRL,” Brad Arthur commented.

“But they go with our blessing because they’re going to try to better their careers and they think that’s the pathway for them to do it. “Ian Blease is doing a really good job of keeping the guys we want to keep, and Chris Hankinson is certainly someone who wants to stay. “He’s all about the team, and he’s started to get a few individual rewards for it.”

Kallum Watkins future update

Love Rugby League revealed last week how Kallum Watkins was set to sign a new deal to remain with the Rhinos – before then moving into the club’s off-field staff in the 2028 campaign.

And Arthur confirmed Leeds were in the process of finalising a deal to keep the veteran utility at the club.

“Kallum wants to stay, we want him to stay and Ian is sorting that out,” the Australian said. “We want him to continue being a leader for our club and keep showing the way for the young guys. He’s such a good example of what to do and how to behave.

“Kallum is still putting the same detail and the same accountability in. We’ve had our team review, and he was so critical of some of his defensive efforts in that game.

“We won 50-16, and you’ve got a bloke coming into his 300th Leeds game and he’s putting himself on show in front of his team-mates about what better standards look like.

“He still watches hours and hours of video throughout the week, and it’s a credit to him why he’s playing 300 games and why he can continue to play on next year. He looks after himself, he does everything that he needs to and he’s such a good leader and senior player.

That leaves Hall as the only senior player left with uncertainty over his future. The winger, who was recently dethroned as Super League’s all-time top try-scorer, is a free agent at the end of this year and may yet re-sign for one more season with the Rhinos.

However, Arthur recently admitted that he would let Hall ultimately make that decision – with a call not set to be made until much later in the season.