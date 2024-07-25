Leeds Rhinos have named youngster Alfie Edgell as a surprise inclusion for Thursday night’s clash with Huddersfield Giants.

Edgell will start on the edge in place of injured Tonga international David Fusitu’a for their must-win West Yorkshire derby at the John Smith’s Stadium. It is only his fifth senior start for the Rhinos.

Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur had the option of bringing back Luis Roberts, who has spent the majority of this season on the wing in the absence of Fusitu’a, or even moving centre Paul Momirovski out to the wing.

But it is Edgell who has got the nod – and there is another significant piece of team news too with the return of James Bentley.

He has not featured since March and has suffered with a series of concussion-related issues. However, he has been cleared to return to playing and will feature for Arthur in only his second match in charge.

Aside from that, the Rhinos team is unchanged from last week’s narrow defeat to Hull KR. Lachie Miller continues at fullback despite an indifferent display last weekend, while Matt Frawley and Brodie Croft continue in the halves.

Leeds are still without a number of first-team players, but are hoping to reduce the gap to the play-off places with a win ahead of the rest of this weekend’s action.

And they have been given a significant boost with the return of Bentley from injury. He will take his place on the bench, with Rhyse Martin and James McDonnell starting in the back row for Arthur.

Leeds: Miller, Edgell, Momirovski, Newman, Handley, Croft, Handley, Oledzki, Ackers, Eseh, McDonnell, Martin, Smith. Interchange: Bentley, O’Connor, Lisone, Donaldson.

