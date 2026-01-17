Leeds Rhinos name squad for Castleford Tigers friendly with new recruit among youthful group

Leeds Rhinos have named a youthful squad to face Castleford Tigers this weekend for Brad Singleton’s Testimonial.

The Rhinos will be looking to continue their 100% pre-season record intact at the OneBore Stadium this Sunday, whick kicks-off at 3:00 pm, following their Boxing Day victory over Wakefield Trinity.

Leeds transition coach Chev Walker, who oversees the club’s academy and reserve sides alongside a role within Brad Arthur’s senior coaching group, will take the reins this weekend.

Leeds Rhinos name young squad for Castleford Tigers friendly

A number of players from 2025’s Academy and Reserve Grand Final squads have been named in the backline. Harley Thomas is named at full-back, with Tom Richardson, Jacob Hardy, Oscar Brown and Marcus Qareqare starting in the outside backs. Harry Smith and Dylan Hutchinson start in the halves.

There is a bit more experience in the pack, though, with Ben Littlewood and Tom Nicholson-Watton bringing Super League nous to the group. New recruit Jeremiah Mata’utia also features in the pack, starting at prop alongside Jacob Stead. Joe Diskin comes in at hooker, with Oliver Smart also named in the back-row.

The bench also sees first-year academy players Robin Smith, Jacob To’oala and Sonny Hetherington named alongside Elliot Fox, Joe Butterfield, Hughie Tinkler, Dacx Jones-Buchanan, Harvey Butterworth and Wade White.

Castleford Tigers are yet to name their squad for the fixture at the time of writing.

Following Sunday’s game, Leeds then conclude their pre-season fixtures with a home game against West Yorkshire rivals Bradford Bulls for Cameron Smith’s Testimonial, before kicking off their competitive season with a Challenge Cup tie against either Thatto Heath or Widnes Vikings.

Leeds Rhinos squad in full

Starting 13: 1. Harley Thomas, 2. Tom Richardson, 3. Jacob Hardy, 4. Oscar Brown, 5. Marcus Qareqare, 6. Dylan Hutchinson, 7. Harry Smith, 8. Jacob Stead, 9. Joe Diskin, 10. Jeremiah Mata’utia, 11. Ben Littlewood, 12. Oliver Smart, 13. Tom Nicholson-Watton

Bench: 14. Elliot Fox, 15. Joe Butterfield, 16. Hughie Tinkler, 17. Dacx Jones-Buchanan, 18. Harvey Butterworth, 19. Robin Smith, 20. Wade White, 21. Jacob To’oala, 22. Sonny Hetherington

