Leeds Rhinos have tabled an offer to outgoing Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara to become their new head coach from 2026, according to reports in France.

McNamara, who coached both Bradford Bulls and England prior to taking on the Catalans job, spent almost eight years at the helm of the Dragons.

His time at the Stade Gilbert Brutus came to an end earlier this week on the back of last Friday night’s 40-0 drubbing away at St Helens.

The 53-year-old’s exit from the club, which happened on Tuesday, was verified by Sam Tomkins during a Sky Sports appearance on Wednesday afternoon. His brother Joel will take interim charge of the side.

At the time of writing this article on Thursday morning, Catalans are still yet to formally announce McNamara’s departure. But now, it’s become clearer as to why that is and what might lie ahead for the experienced coach.

LRL RECOMMENDS: The possible contenders for vacant Catalans Dragons job including Championship bosses and NRL assistants

Leeds Rhinos ‘make offer’ to preferred Brad Arthur replacement for 2026

During his time in Perpignan, McNamara oversaw a remarkable transformation. Having arrived midway through the 2017 campaign, he first guided the Dragons to safety via the Million Pound Game.

Winning the Challenge Cup the following year, Catalans then lifted the Super League Leaders’ Shield at the Stade Gilbert Brutus in 2021 and went on to reach their maiden Grand Final – where St Helens were their conquerors.

McNamara then masterminded another run to Old Trafford in 2023, but ultimately fell short against Wigan Warriors.

Back to the present day, and fellow Super League outfit Leeds are expected to need a new head coach come next year, with current boss Brad Arthur only contracted until the end of 2025.

Despite no longer being the leading candidate for the Perth Bears job, the Australian is expected to be seeking a return to the NRL in some capacity.

L’Independant report that McNamara’s exit from Catalans is yet to be confirmed because a settlement is required for that to happen, and both parties are being cautious so ‘to avoid a legal battle between lawyers’.

The French outlet also state that Leeds want McNamara to be the man to replace Arthur at the end of this year, reporting that the Rhinos have already ‘made him an offer’ to replace the Australian at Headingley.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Super League Round 12 Predictions – Hull FC upset tipped as huge Wigan Warriors call made