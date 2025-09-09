Leeds Rhinos make major Jake Connor decision amid injury fears

Leeds Rhinos star half-back Jake Connor will miss his side’s upcoming Super League clash against Catalans Dragons through injury.

Connor was substituted early in the second-half in their 26-0 win over Huddersfield Giants on Thursday night, with head coach Brad Arthur deciding not to bring him back onto the pitch.

Speaking after the match, boss Arthur detailed that Connor was set for scans to confirm the extent of the injury.

Jake Connor omitted from Leeds Rhinos squad following injury

“It’s his ribs,” said the Rhinos head coach. “He wanted to continue on, but there was no need to keep him out there. He’ll need to have a scan in the week, but I’d say it’ll be rib cartilage.

“He’s sore, but it might be a week or it might be right.”

While Arthur was hopeful he would be fully ready to go ahead of their final home game of the season, Connor will now spend a week on the sidelines to get himself fully fit for their trip to Wigan Warriors on the final day of the season and the following play-off games too.

Despite his injury only being a minor blow, Connor now joins an ever-growing list of injury concerns for the Rhinos, with Ash Handley, Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Ethan Clark-Wood, Cameron Smith and Maika Sivo all currently sidelined.

The half-back is among three changes to Leeds’ initial 21-man squad for the game against Les Dracs, with emerging talent Presley Cassell and academy starlet Zak Lloyd also dropping out of the side with Tom Holroyd, Keenan Palasia and Max Simpson coming in. Lloyd will return to the Rhinos’ academy side this weekend, while Cassell is rested.

England international Holroyd has been out of action for the past 10 weeks through a scaphoid injury, with his last appearance coming in their win over Hull KR in June. Samoan international Palasia also returns from a knee issue picked up in their win over Castleford Tigers, while youngster Simpson returns after passing his return-to-play protocols following a head knock in their win over Hull FC.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Brad Arthur has named his 21 man squad to face Catalans Dragons this Thursday at AMT Headingley, kick off 8pm

More news here https://t.co/RolHXXcSfR pic.twitter.com/y0GV2zE31P — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) September 9, 2025

