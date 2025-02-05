Leeds Rhinos will go into the transfer market to try and find a new signing after Maika Sivo’s injury, Brad Arthur has admitted: but he has suggested they may not necessarily use the cap space on a like-for-like replacement.

The Rhinos were rocked last month after new signing Sivo suffered a season-ending injury during a pre-season friendly against Wigan Warriors. Scans subsequently revealed Sivo would need surgery and miss the whole of the 2025 campaign.

Love Rugby League revealed last week how Leeds had the option to head into the market and search for a replacement on the salary cap due to the fact Sivo had not yet played a competitive game for the club, and could effectively be de-registered for 2025.

And Arthur has admitted that having had time to weigh up their squad situation, Leeds will likely go into the market and look for a new signing.

He said: “We’re hoping to be able to bring someone in if there’s someone that’s going to make us a better team. We want them to fit the plans moving forward and (Ian) Bleasey is looking at that. I wasn’t expecting to rely on Riley (Lumb) or Alfie (Edgell) to play 27 rounds but they’re good kids and often an injury opens the opportunity for someone else.”

However, Arthur has hinted that any new signing may not necessarily be a winger to directly replace Sivo, and instead bolster the Rhinos in another area of their squad.

He said: “I’m really happy with the combinations being formed in the backline at the moment. Harry (Newman) on that right side with Ryan Hall, I’ve given Ryan a job to take Ryan under his wing and keep him in check and I think he’s been good.

“And then Ash (Handley) on that left side, I’m really comfortable leaving him there because he can finish but can contribute to making opportunities.”

Sivo has undergone knee surgery to repair the issue suffered against Wigan, and Arthur admitted they will allow the winger to take his time before coming back into the fold – even suggesting he may return to Australia in the early stages of his recovery.

“He’s had the surgery,” Arthur said.

“For the moment we’re giving him a bit of time away and we’ll give him time to get his knee stable. We might even let him go home for a month or two but we’ve not made any decisions yet. We’ve just made sure he’s got some family support. Later on down the track, when he starts to get running, he can be handy for us with the education he can give some lads.”

