Leeds Rhinos make latest retention call as England international signs long-term deal

Leeds Rhinos co-captain Ash Handley has committed his long-term future to the Headingley outfit, after penning a deal until the end of the 2029 season.

This is the latest retention boost for the Rhinos, with fellow back Lachie Miller also signing a deal until the end of 2027, with an option to extend into 2028 as well.

A product of the club’s academy, Handley made his senior debut for Leeds in 2014 and has since notched 238 appearances for the club. He has also scored 134 tries in that time.

‘There is still a lot I want to achieve here’

Commenting on his new deal, Handley said, “I’m proud to re-sign with my home town club again. I feel like this was the right decision for me and my family at this time. There is still a lot I want to achieve here.

“I thought we took some great strides forward this season, but we need to go to the next level in 2026. We have got a talented group of players and a great coaching staff, and I am already looking forward to the start of pre-season.

“I am pleased to commit my long-term future to the club. I think we have got an exciting crop of young players coming through too and I want to be part of that progress over the next four years.”

Leeds Rhinos head coach, Brad Arthur, added: “What most people are not aware of is that Ash played through a fair amount of pain last season from a groin injury that he managed with our medical team to get him through the season because it meant so much for him to get the team back into the play offs and challenge once again for silverware.

“I am sure that, given a full off-season and recovery for that injury, we will see even better things from Ash in 2026, which is a big statement considering how key he was for us last season. This is great news for the Rhinos for the years ahead.”

Also commenting, Leeds Rhinos sporting director, Ian Blease, added: “Ash has been an outstanding leader in our group for a number of years and it is great that he has committed the best part of his career to his home town club.

“He is a great example to our young players about what is needed from a professional and it is important for us to secure his services for the future.”

