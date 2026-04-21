Harry Newman will once again spend this week with Hull FC as he remains on the fringes at Leeds Rhinos.

Newman made his debut for the Black and Whites last week in their defeat to St Helens, having joined the club on an initial one-week loan deal after falling out of favour at Leeds.

The situation concerning John Cartwright, who has subsequently stepped aside as head coach after that game, had led to confusion about whether or not Hull would want to take Newman again for this weekend’s trip to Castleford Tigers on Friday evening.

But it has now been confirmed that not only Newman will stay with the Black and Whites this weekend – with forward Jeremiah Mata’utia making the switch to the club too.

Leeds have been one of the few clubs to deal with serious injury issues throughout 2026, meaning the likes of Mata’utia, Ethan O’Neill and Presley Cassell are having to be patient and bide their time for an opportunity.

But the forward, who joined the Rhinos in the off-season, is now going to Hull to link up with the Black and Whites ahead of Andy Last’s first match in interim charge.

Brad Arthur is expected to clarify the matter further during his press conference on Tuesday morning.

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