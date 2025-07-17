Matt Frawley looks increasingly likely to have played his last game for Leeds Rhinos.

The half-back left the Super League club on a one-month loan deal to join Huddersfield Giants – a deal which is nearing the end of its initial term.

However, Rhinos coach Brad Arthur has admitted that with Frawley playing regularly for Luke Robinson’s side and the Australian ‘pretty happy’ at the Giants, there is no reason for that deal to be cut short or ended.

That means the Giants will likely extend it through to the end of the season, with Super League’s transfer deadline fast approaching.

When asked if the deal would be extended, Arthur said: “I think so. Ian Blease is working through that, and we’re happy for him. He’s playing well there and he’s helping them out. He’s pretty happy there, and that’s the main thing.”

Another loan deal between the Rhinos and the Giants has come to an end, though. Elliot Wallis joined Leeds on a short-term deal from Huddersfield to provide cover in the outside backs, but he never featured for Arthur’s first-team.

Instead, he was fielded in reserve grade rugby and with Wallis in Huddersfield’s 21 to face Wakefield on Friday, Arthur confirmed that deal is now over.

“Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out moving forward just with the cap and that sort of stuff,” Arthur said.

Arthur also confirmed that Jack Sinfield is due to return from an ankle injury next week, while young forward Presley Cassell will debut off the bench on Friday night against Salford.

