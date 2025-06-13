Kallum Watkins looks set to remain a Leeds Rhinos player in 2026 with Brad Arthur admitting a new contract will be sorted ‘sooner rather than later’.

Watkins has made a huge impact at the Rhinos since returning to the club on an initial deal until the end of this season from Salford Red Devils.

He has played a significant role in the Rhinos’ upturn in form, with Brad Arthur’s side going unbeaten throughout the month of May and rising to third in the league ahead of Saturday’s game with Warrington.

Watkins’ short-term deal only has a few months remaining but Arthur revealed on Friday morning that he would expect an announcement soon on an extension into 2026, with sporting director Ian Blease in discussions with the player.

“Bleasey is working through that,” Arthur revealed.

“All the indications are we want him to stay and Kallum wants to stay so I’m sure that’ll get sorted sooner rather than later.”

Watkins will make his 400th career appearance on Saturday evening, and appears to be showing no signs of slowing down.

Having filled in a plethora of positions for Leeds since returning to the club, Arthur admitted he was delighted with how the veteran has performed.

“It’s a luxury,” he said of Watkins’ versatility. “He’s just a footballer, you can put him anywhere and he’ll get his job done.

“The thing that’s most pleasing is his attitude towards it. He’s moved to the middle, he’s moved to an edge, he’s gone in the halves, he’s done whatever job is needed to help the team.”

