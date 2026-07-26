Leeds Rhinos have been dealt another huge injury blow – with star winger Maika Sivo potentially suffering a suspected serious arm injury in their game against Bradford Bulls.

Sivo left the field during the early stages of Sunday’s game at AMT Headingley against the Bulls. He required lengthy medical attention on the field before ultimately being withdrawn.

That prompted the Rhinos into a major reshuffle, with Harry Newman eventually going on the left wing in Sivo’s place before Alfie Edgell slotted in there, with Newman slotting to the right and James McDonnell playing centre.

But towards half-time on Sunday afternoon, news began to filter through inside the stadium about just how serious a blow Leeds may have suffered in regards to Super League’s top try-scorer.

Sivo has suffered a suspected broken arm according to Sky Sports, which still needs to be confirmed but ended his afternoon prematurely on Sunday against their West Yorkshire rivals. However, he was seen with his arm in a sling in the latter stages of the first half.

If confirmed by Brad Arthur post-match or in the coming days, it would almost certainly mean a lengthy lay-off for the winger – and would effectively end his chances of finishing as Super League’s all-time top try-scorer.

Sivo currently has 29 Super League tries and 31 in all competitions – the record is currently 40, held by Castleford Tigers’ Denny Solomona a decade ago in 2016.

But if the worst fears are confirmed and Sivo has broke his arm, that would effectively curtain that chance for him to surpass Solomona with just seven rounds remaining.

Arthur is likely to give a detailed debrief post-match.