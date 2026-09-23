Leeds Rhinos will be without another big name for this weekend’s Super League play-off with Warrington – with Ash Handley also ruled out of the game.

Love Rugby League revealed on Tuesday evening that centre Jack Bird is out of the game with a hamstring problem that would see him miss the rest of the season.

But Handley is now also gone with a back problem, as first reported by the Yorkshire Post.

It means that youngster Fergie McCormack is now likely to come in and play fullback with Leeds suffering a huge injury crisis in the three-quarters at precisely the wrong stage of the season.

Brad Arthur is expected to address the situation in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday morning.

Leeds lose key man with Handley out

The Rhinos have done well to avoid injury issues throughout the bulk of the 2026 season – until the latter stages of the competition.

They have lost the likes of Maika Sivo, James McDonnell and Keenan Palasia for extended periods over a number of weeks, though they have all returned in time for this week’s clash with Warrington.

But they will be missing two frontline centres in Bird and Handley this week – though Handley was due to play fullback anyway, after Arthur confirmed two weeks ago he would be the replacement for Lachie Miller.

Though Handley is now missing, leaving the Rhinos with an enormous quandary and situation to solve at fullback, as well as elsewhere in the backline.

Leeds’ replacement options

Leeds’ only real option is to throw youngster Fergie McCormack into the heat of battle at fullback – despite not doing so when Miller initially went down with a hamstring problem.

The other option would be utility Chris Hankinson – but he is now almost certainly going to be needed to play centre in the absence of both Bird and Handley.

However, Hankinson could play fullback with someone like Kallum Watkins reprising his role as a centre for Leeds’ biggest game of the season. They also have other potential options to call upon in the backline.

But there is no doubting that injuries have hit Leeds at the worst possible time – and they are now surely underdogs to beat Warrington and make it back to Old Trafford.