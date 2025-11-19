Super League and Great Britain icon Keith Senior has landed a new role in the Championship for 2026 – after being named as the new director of rugby at Hunslet.

Senior, who made his name across the city with Leeds Rhinos during a glittering career in which he established himself as one of the finest centres in the game, also made 43 appearances for Great Britain and England at international level.

He has held off-field roles at the likes of Bradford Bulls and Sheffield Eagles since retiring, most recently working as Brian Noble’s assistant at Odsal during the 2025 season.

But Senior will relocate across West Yorkshire to head up the rugby operations at Hunslet and support coach Kyle Trout in their bid to establish themselves in the Championship.

Senior said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be taking up the role of Director of Rugby at Hunslet RLFC. This club has a proud history, a passionate community, and a deep connection to the roots of rugby league, and it’s a privilege to be part of that.

“Stepping into this role gives me the opportunity to help drive forward the club’s and the fans ambition for long-term success.

“I’m excited to get started, to work with the coaching staff, players, community and the wider Hunslet family, and to build a strong, competitive, and sustainable rugby environment. There’s a real sense of potential here, and I’m looking forward to playing my part in taking this club to the next level.”

Hunslet CEO Neil Hampshire added: “We’re delighted that Keith’s joining the club as our new Director of Rugby, and I’m sure everyone involved with the club will give him a warm welcome.

“Keith has an outstanding pedigree in the game and brings a wealth of experience. His enthusiasm has already seen him dive straight into finalising our recruitment process for the new season.

“The Board and I look forward to working with Keith as we continue to grow the club on and off the field.”